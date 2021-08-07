Watch as Champions are Crowned at Loretta Lynn's Exclusively on Racer TV

HURRICANE MILLS, Tennessee—After a week of incredible competition across 36 different classes, the time has come to crown champions at the 40th running of the Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship. The world’s finest amateur motocross talent will take to the hallowed grounds of Loretta Lynn’s Ranch one last time on Saturday, August 7, and Racer TV is the ONLY place to catch live streaming coverage of the final 17 motos and see which riders prevail as AMA National Champions.

Coverage from the final day at Loretta Lynn’s begins bright and early at 5:30 a.m. PT / 8:30 a.m. ET, where Jason Weigandt, Kevin Kelly, and more will guide you through the third and deciding motos of the following classes:

450 C

Women

College (18-24)

65cc (7-9)

Supermini 1 (12-15)

250 C Jr., (12-17) Limited

450 B Limited

85cc (10-12)

Schoolboy 1 (12-17) B/C

Open Pro Sport

250 B

Girls (11-16)

250 C Limited

Senior (45+)

Schoolboy 2 (12-17) B/C

65cc (10-11)

Supermini 2 (13-16)

For more information on the Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship, visit the series official website at www.MXSports.com or call (304) 284-0101. Join the conversation on the event’s social media channels, along with receiving the most up-to-date news and exclusive content.