Australian MX
Coolum
Mon Apr 12
Motocross
Washougal
450 Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Dylan Ferrandis
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Jeremy Martin
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Justin Cooper
Full Results
MXGP of
Czech Republic
MXGP Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Antonio Cairoli
  3. Jeremy Seewer
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Mattia Guadagnini
  2. Maxime Renaux
  3. Thibault Benistant
Full Results
Australian MX
Wodonga
GNCC
Loretta Lynn's - eMTB Only
MXGP of
Flanders
MXGP Results
  1. Romain Febvre
  2. Jeffrey Herlings
  3. Pauls Jonass
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Kay De Wolf
  3. Maxime Renaux
Full Results
Canadian MX
Deschambault
Amateur
Loretta Lynn's
Canadian MX
Deschambault 2
MXGP of
Latvia
Australian MX
Queensland Moto Park
Sun Aug 8
Motocross
Unadilla
Sat Aug 14
Canadian MX
Walton 3
Sun Aug 15
Motocross
Budds Creek
Sat Aug 21
Watch as Champions are Crowned at Loretta Lynn's Exclusively on Racer TV

HURRICANE MILLS, Tennessee—After a week of incredible competition across 36 different classes, the time has come to crown champions at the 40th running of the Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship. The world’s finest amateur motocross talent will take to the hallowed grounds of Loretta Lynn’s Ranch one last time on Saturday, August 7, and Racer TV is the ONLY place to catch live streaming coverage of the final 17 motos and see which riders prevail as AMA National Champions.

WATCH EXCLUSIVE SATURDAY COVERAGE ON RACER TV 

Coverage from the final day at Loretta Lynn’s begins bright and early at 5:30 a.m. PT / 8:30 a.m. ET, where Jason Weigandt, Kevin Kelly, and more will guide you through the third and deciding motos of the following classes:

450 C
Women
College (18-24)
65cc (7-9)
Supermini 1 (12-15)
250 C Jr., (12-17) Limited
450 B Limited
85cc (10-12)
Schoolboy 1 (12-17) B/C
Open Pro Sport
250 B
Girls (11-16)
250 C Limited
Senior (45+)
Schoolboy 2 (12-17) B/C
65cc (10-11)
Supermini 2 (13-16)

For more information on the Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship, visit the series official website at www.MXSports.com or call (304) 284-0101. Join the conversation on the event’s social media channels, along with receiving the most up-to-date news and exclusive content. 

