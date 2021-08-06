HURRICANE MILLS, Tenneessee—With the first wave of racing complete for all 36 classes, the attention shifted on Thursday to second moto action at the 40th running of the Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship. A total of 23 different classes saw the second gate drop of the week, in what is arguably the most critical juncture for racers in their quest to capture an AMA National Championship.

Open Pro Sport

Given how the opening moto of Open Pro Sport played out, Thursday’s second moto was destined to bring the excitement and set the stage for a dramatic, winner-take-all final moto.

The stacked field of talent converged into the first turn to begin Moto 2 and as they navigated through the corner it was JMS Performance Yamaha’s Jace Kessler who captured the STACYC Holeshot over Bar X/Chaparral/ECSTAR/Suzuki Racing’s Preston Kilroy, whose exceptional starts this week continued. Kilroy wasted little time in jumping into the early lead and built a gap on the opening lap, only to tip over in a rut and lose multiple spots. That moved Kessler back out front as Kilroy remounted in fifth. Further behind them, Monster Energy/Star/Yamaha Racing’s Levi Kitchen was forced to overcome a mid-pack start and showed some grit in his ability to break into the top 10 by the end of the opening lap.

The next rider to take his turn up front was LSR Racing KTM’s Branden Walther, who made the pass on Kessler. Walther’s time in the lead wasn’t long, however, as Monster Energy Kawasaki Team Green’s Chance Hymas was on a determined path to the lead. Once out front, Hymas asserted his control of the moto and led the way until the late stages of the race when Kitchen’s hard charge brought him to the rear fender of the Kawasaki.

Once he got within striking distance Kitchen went on the attack and made quick work of Hymas to seize control of the moto in the waning minutes. From there he quickly distanced himself from the field and charged home to earn the moto win ahead of Hymas, followed by Kilroy in third, which duplicated the same three podium riders from Moto 1, albeit in a slightly different order.

Open Pro Sport Moto 2 Results

After two motos the battle atop the Open Pro Sport standings couldn’t be any closer as Kitchen, Hymas, and Kilroy sit in a three-way tie for the lead. As a result, the highest finishing rider in Saturday’s Moto 3 finale will capture the coveted AMA National Championship.

Open Pro Sport Overall Standings (Moto Scores)