The track gets so rough because it has such an expansive lineup of classes, all of them filled with fast riders who use up every inch of the track. Because we are racing everything from Mini Es to 450 As and all the sizes in between, the track takes a pounding from 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m., moto after moto after moto. There are 65cc ruts, 250 A braking bumps, 125 Schoolboy acceleration ruts, and berms, berms, berms.

All three motos are long, sometimes hot, sometimes wet, sometimes cool. And because all three count, it's easy to lose a title due to bad luck—but almost impossible to luck into one. Ask Haiden "Dangerboy" Deegan, who lost a title because he missed a gear on the face of a big tabletop and could not clear it. The rider he was dicing with, Illinois' impressive Krystian Janik, was following right behind him and ended up clipping Deegan's elbow and knocking him down and out. Or ask former GNCC star Jimmy Jarrett, who had a 1-1 going into the final Senior +40 Sportsman class and had a sub-frame malfunction that led to a third-moto DNF. Or very fast and impressive young Swedish rider Matti Jorgensen, who won the first 450 B moto, only to later be disqualified because he's only 15, which is too young by AMA rules for a kid to race a 450. But he's definitely old enough to race the 250 B Limited class, which he won, giving his week a happy ending.

These are just a few of the riders and stories that have emerged from Loretta Lynn's so far this week, the kind of happenings that have allowed this event to grow into what it's become: "the world's greatest motocross vacation" for 40 years now. Fans and the industry get to see both the future and past of American motocross, the kids who will one day be the stars of Monster Energy AMA Supercross and the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship, and then years later come back to ride the age groups. They come here for upwards of two weeks in many cases and just enjoy the motocross community that rises up around them here at Loretta Lynn's Ranch. The racing is a huge component of it, and so is the social network that grows out of it. Some riders will soon graduate to the pro ranks, like Levi Kitchen, Jett Reynolds, Preston Kilroy, Chance Hymas, Hunter Yoder; others are already on the horizon, like Nick Romano, Gage Linville, Gavin Towers, Daxton Bennick, Evan Ferry, Mark Fineis, Haiden Deegan, Krystian Janik, Enzo Timmerman.... And some are just groms who have yet to make a name for themselves and will do so in the years to come.

Loretta Lynn's is quite a week for everyone, win or lose, racing or not. We've been trying to bring you as much of the action as possible on www.racertv.com, which hasn't left much time for myself or Jason Weigandt to offer much in the way of Racerhead contributions because our own motos go dawn-to-dusk (and then some), his on the microphone and me on out working on the track and in this office. Plus, we've mostly been cut off from the rest of the racing world. (For instance, I just now heard that the great Valentino Rossi is finally calling it quits?) So look for a full wrap on everything from Loretta Lynn's, which ends tomorrow, next week here at Racer X Online, but please enjoy the action over on Racer TV.

This is my favorite week of every year, as well as my busiest. Can't wait for it to end tomorrow, can't wait for the 41st Loretta Lynn's next August!