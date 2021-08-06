Results Archive
Upcoming
Australian MX
Coolum
Mon Apr 12
Articles
Motocross
Washougal
Articles
450 Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Dylan Ferrandis
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Jeremy Martin
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Justin Cooper
Full Results
MXGP of
Czech Republic
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Antonio Cairoli
  3. Jeremy Seewer
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Mattia Guadagnini
  2. Maxime Renaux
  3. Thibault Benistant
Full Results
Australian MX
Wodonga
Articles
GNCC
Loretta Lynn's - eMTB Only
Articles
MXGP of
Flanders
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Romain Febvre
  2. Jeffrey Herlings
  3. Pauls Jonass
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Kay De Wolf
  3. Maxime Renaux
Full Results
Canadian MX
Deschambault
Articles
Live Now
Amateur
Loretta Lynn's
Articles
Canadian MX
Deschambault 2
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Latvia
Sun Aug 8
Articles
Upcoming
Australian MX
Queensland Moto Park
Sun Aug 8
Articles
Upcoming
Motocross
Unadilla
Sat Aug 14
Articles
Upcoming
Canadian MX
Walton 3
Sun Aug 15
Articles
Full Schedule

2022 FXR Racing Moto Podium Collection

August 6, 2021 10:00am | by:
2022 FXR Racing Moto Podium Collection

Aug 5, 2021- FXR Racing proudly launches the Podium Collection. The Podium series is engineered, tested, and purpose-built by racers, for racers, and for those that push the limits and strive to get to the top of the box. Like a great mullet that’s business up-front, but party out-back, the Podium collection gets down to business with serious high-end features, fit and durability, but no other gearset parties this hard. Vice, Tropic, Magma and Acid combos bring serious heat to the starting gate. FXR is proud to introduce an all-new collaboration with Rockstar Energy Drink®, built for riders that bring the hustle, and for those with the need to feed their Full-Throttle-Addiction, the Gladiator series is ready to do battle in any colosseum. The Podium Collection blends premium durable materials together with breathable Omni-Stretch inserts for pro-level performance at a mid-level price point.

Podium Jersey
Hybrid vented material is utilized in a performance fit pattern that allows the jersey to flex and move without restriction. Incorporating Omni-Stretch technology in the side body inserts to improve mobility while improving ventilation. 

Fredrik Noren.
Fredrik Noren. FXR

Podium Pant
FXR’s Podium Pant is engineered for durability with full-grain leather insteps and durable 600D materials, combined with Omni-Stretch thigh panels that flex and move with the rider. Hook & Loop front and hip adjusters secure the waist closure and provide a positive feeling under hard acceleration or seat bouncing scenarios.


Carson Mumford
Carson Mumford FXR
Read Now
October 2021 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The October 2021 Digital Issue Availalbe Now