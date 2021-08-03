Putting the strange year that was 2020 aside, it’s not often we end up with a fairly lengthy break in season during either the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship or Monster Energy AMA Supercross. With the Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship going down all week long right now at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch in Tennessee, the Pro Motocross contingent is set to have their second off weekend in a row this coming Saturday. You have to go back to 2016 to find the last time Loretta Lynn’s provided two weekend’s off in the middle of the Pro Motocross schedule and that one came with just three rounds to go. There are still five rounds remaining in 2021 and this two-week break feels much more like a “halftime” for the championship than it does a late season rest.

Many riders have opted to use this downtime for a reset and turned off the afterburners for a bit to enjoy some rest and relaxation before charging the batteries for the last five. But the question begs asking who will actually benefit the most from this break? There will be 20 full days for riders to recoup and prepare for these last five rounds, and we’ve picked out three riders in each class who seem like this break will help the most.

450 CLASS

It hasn’t really been the middle part of the championship that Ken Roczen was hoping for. After winning three of the first four motos of the season, Roczen didn’t find the top step again until the second moto at the Spring Creek National and has gone from just three points down after the third round to 47 points down after the seventh round. Washougal was particularly tough for the two-time champion as he dealt with an illness over the weekend and the fatigue that went with it dropped him backwards in both motos. It might already be too late to right the ship in terms of championship hopes, but Roczen has historically come out firing off breaks and Unadilla has been a strong track for him over the years.