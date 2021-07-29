Results Archive
Motocross
Spring Creek
Articles
450 Results
  1. Justin Barcia
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Dylan Ferrandis
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Jeremy Martin
  2. Michael Mosiman
  3. Justin Cooper
Full Results
MXGP of
The Netherlands
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Antonio Cairoli
  3. Romain Febvre
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Jed Beaton
  3. Kay De Wolf
Full Results
Canadian MX
Sand Del Lee
Articles
Motocross
Washougal
Articles
450 Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Dylan Ferrandis
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Jeremy Martin
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Justin Cooper
Full Results
MXGP of
Czech Republic
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Antonio Cairoli
  3. Jeremy Seewer
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Mattia Guadagnini
  2. Maxime Renaux
  3. Thibault Benistant
Full Results
Australian MX
Wodonga
Articles
Upcoming
GNCC
Loretta Lynn's - eMTB Only
Sat Jul 31
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Flanders
Sun Aug 1
Articles
Upcoming
Canadian MX
Deschambault
Sun Aug 1
Articles
Upcoming
Amateur
Loretta Lynn's
Mon Aug 2
Articles
Upcoming
Canadian MX
Deschambault 2
Mon Aug 2
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Latvia
Sun Aug 8
Articles
Upcoming
Australian MX
Queensland Moto Park
Sun Aug 8
Articles
Full Schedule

Ryder Schnowske Memorial Fund Scholarship Winners Announced

July 29, 2021 5:35pm | by:

MORGANTOWN, West VirginiaMX Sports along with the Ryder Schnowske Memorial Fund are excited to announce the 2021 Memorial Scholarship winner, Cameron Campbell from Coal Valley, Illinois. However, this year the Schnowske family couldn’t decide one rider, there were two that stood out to them. Therefore, the second person being awarded a $632 scholarship will be Patrick Murphy from Clinton, Iowa.

Cameron was chosen for the scholarship award after battling in the 450 B Limited class in the Mideast Region, which was Ryder’s class and region. Cameron finished out the race in fourth place, where Ryder was running back in 2019. It just so happened to be that Cameron was also one of Ryder’s best friends. Divine intervention at its finest, as Cameron continues to honor Ryder by hash tagging his posts with #ride4ryder.

Cameron Campbell (left) and Patrick Murphy (right) both awarded Ryder Schnowske Memorial Fund Scholarships.

  • Cameron Campbell Courtesy Facebook.
  • Patrick Murphy Courtesy Facebook.

After not being able to sleep the night before calling MX Sports back with the winner announcement, Ryder’s mother, Deyonne Schnowske knew she had to recognize the other rider. Patrick Murphy went to CrossFit training with Ryder on many different occasions and was a very good friend to Ryder. Patrick qualified in the 250 B class.

The Schnowske family stated that both Cameron and Patrick would do anything to help other riders and push them to be their absolute best. The boys and their families have been great friends, and they fully believe this is a sign from Ryder as the Cameron and Patrick finished in the positions that the family were looking to award.

Deyonne stated, “God continues to shine bright upon us! I, amongst my family, am so very honored & blessed to give them the Ryder Schnowske 632 award! Congratulations! These boys deserve it!”

Ryder Schnowske was born in Cambridge, Illinois and began racing at four years old. Ryder loved riding and his goal was to become a professional racer. Tragically Ryder passed away on June 22, 2019, while attempting to qualify for the AMA Amateur National at the Baja Acres Regional Championship, Ryder was 15 years old.

The Ryder Schnowske Memorial Fund was setup in his honor, thus incorporating the scholarship awarding $632 to a rider for the AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship.

For more information on the Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship, visit the series official website at www.MXSports.com or call (304) 284-0101. Join the conversation on the event’s social media channels, along with receiving the most up-to-date news and exclusive content. 

