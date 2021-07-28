Washougal man! It’s a cool place to go to, a nice track and everyone is happy to be there. Maybe because the majority of the California industry looks forward to the short flight or maybe because generally the weather is a little nicer than the hot and humid races further East, whatever it is, Washougal is cool.

Man, the crowd was big there! Like, old-school Washougal big. That was awesome to see and remember these folks never got to see a race last year, so they were ready. As many of you know, I have this little internet radio show called PulpMX and I have to say, I get stopped to chat with listeners at this race and Seattle SX maybe more than any other part of the country. The PNW is moto strong for sure.

Joey Lancaster, who helps at the track, told me they dug some dirt out of an old pond on the property and put it on the track. Which is a good thing, this track has definitely ground down to its last little bit of good dirt after so many years. The first practice wasn’t muddy and sloppy like usual, it was a bit different. I asked some riders about the new dirt, and no one really said they noticed much but hey, it can’t hurt.

Looking like a big game of musical chairs for the industry this off-season. A few big-name mechanics are going to be hanging up the wrenches and/or switching teams. We have a team manager going to be a specific rider coach, there’s a big-name rider that will be switching gear companies, we’ve got riders switching training facilities and all the usual silly season stuff outside of who gets factory rides. It will be funny to see different people hanging out in different trucks next year.

The MXDN is in a weird spot, the Olympics of MX is in the middle of the MXGP season, and I mean, if you’re in title contention do you really want to go? Tough ask for those guys no doubt about it. There’s a rumor going that they might count it for MXGP points and wow, that would be weird also. How would you even structure that? Team USA is going to another tough ask with Kawasaki not going (and Tomac is switching teams anyways), the Star Yamaha guys are dropping plenty of hints about how they’re not going to be able to go because they’ll be busy moving from California to the GOAT farm. Justin Barcia, Chase Sexton, and RJ Hampshire have now all said they would like to go—Sexton and RJ in the post-race press conference from Washougal, and Barcia basically said yes on the PulpMX show last Monday. That seems like a strong team. Thoughts?

Let’s take a look at the results, shall we?