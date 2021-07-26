Results Archive
Motocross
Spring Creek
450 Results
  1. Justin Barcia
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Dylan Ferrandis
250 Results
  1. Jeremy Martin
  2. Michael Mosiman
  3. Justin Cooper
MXGP of
The Netherlands
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Antonio Cairoli
  3. Romain Febvre
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Jed Beaton
  3. Kay De Wolf
Canadian MX
Sand Del Lee
Motocross
Washougal
450 Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Dylan Ferrandis
250 Results
  1. Jeremy Martin
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Justin Cooper
MXGP of
Czech Republic
MXGP Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Antonio Cairoli
  3. Jeremy Seewer
MX2 Results
  1. Mattia Guadagnini
  2. Maxime Renaux
  3. Thibault Benistant
Australian MX
Wodonga
GNCC
Loretta Lynn's - eMTB Only
Sat Jul 31
MXGP of
Flanders
Sun Aug 1
Canadian MX
Deschambault
Sun Aug 1
Amateur
Loretta Lynn's
Mon Aug 2
Canadian MX
Deschambault 2
Mon Aug 2
MXGP of
Latvia
Sun Aug 8
Australian MX
Queensland Moto Park
Sun Aug 8
Watch: MXGP of Czech Republic Highlights

July 26, 2021 10:35am

Video Highlights Courtesy of MXGP TV

You can check out the full highlights from the MXGP of the Czech Republic above. In the MX2 class, Mattia Guadagnini picked up his second overall win of the season with 1-5 moto finishes ahead of Maxime Renaux and Thibault Benistant. Benistant won the second moto but his ninth in the first moto hindered his overall score. Defending MX2 champion Tom Vialle returned to the championship while he deals with a hand injury but he went down in the first turn of the second moto and then he got together with another rider and lost several positions before finishing 2-35 for 11th overall. Through five rounds, Renaux has a two-point advantage over Guadagnini in the MX2 standings.

In the MXGP class, Jorge Prado picked up the win in the first moto, holding off Tim Gajser. In the second moto, Prado would start just ahead of Antonio Cairoli. Cairoli went on to take the race win in moto two as Jeremy Seewer and Prado rounded out the podium as Gajser crashed and remounted outside the top 20. His 1-3 finishes gave Prado the overall win on the day ahead of Cairoli (6-1) and Seewer (5-2), who earned his first overall podium finish of the season. Gajser finished 2-15 for sixth overall but he continues to lead the MXGP standings, as he has an 11-point difference over Cairoli.

Results from the MXGP of Czech Republic:

MXGP of Czech Republic MXGP Results

MXGP of Czech Republic MX2 Results

Championship Standings

MXGP Standings

MX2 Standings

Main Image Courtesy of KTM Images/Ray Archer

