Video Highlights Courtesy of MXGP TV

You can check out the full highlights from the MXGP of the Czech Republic above. In the MX2 class, Mattia Guadagnini picked up his second overall win of the season with 1-5 moto finishes ahead of Maxime Renaux and Thibault Benistant. Benistant won the second moto but his ninth in the first moto hindered his overall score. Defending MX2 champion Tom Vialle returned to the championship while he deals with a hand injury but he went down in the first turn of the second moto and then he got together with another rider and lost several positions before finishing 2-35 for 11th overall. Through five rounds, Renaux has a two-point advantage over Guadagnini in the MX2 standings.

In the MXGP class, Jorge Prado picked up the win in the first moto, holding off Tim Gajser. In the second moto, Prado would start just ahead of Antonio Cairoli. Cairoli went on to take the race win in moto two as Jeremy Seewer and Prado rounded out the podium as Gajser crashed and remounted outside the top 20. His 1-3 finishes gave Prado the overall win on the day ahead of Cairoli (6-1) and Seewer (5-2), who earned his first overall podium finish of the season. Gajser finished 2-15 for sixth overall but he continues to lead the MXGP standings, as he has an 11-point difference over Cairoli.

Results from the MXGP of Czech Republic:

Championship Standings

Main Image Courtesy of KTM Images/Ray Archer