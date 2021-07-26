Results Archive
Watch: Washougal National Highlights

July 26, 2021 9:55am

Video highlights courtesy of American Motocross.

Check out the full highlights above and results below.

At the seventh round of the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship, Honda HRC's Chase Sexton claimed his first overall win of the season (the second 450 Pro Motocross win of his career). Eli Tomac (2-2) finished second overall on the day and championship leader Dylan Ferrandis (5-1) finishes third overall. Through seven rounds, Ferrandis continues to lead the points standings over Ken Roczen as the #14 has a 47-point lead.

Motocross

Washougal - 450

July 24, 2021
Washougal MX Park
Washougal, WA United States
Rider Hometown Motos Bike
1Chase Sexton Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States United States1 - 3 Honda CRF450R
2Eli Tomac Eli Tomac Cortez, CO United States United States2 - 2 Kawasaki KX450
3Dylan Ferrandis Dylan Ferrandis Avignon France France5 - 1 Yamaha YZ450F
4Marvin Musquin Marvin Musquin La Reole France France3 - 5 KTM 450 SX-F
5Justin Barcia Justin Barcia Monroe, NY United States United States4 - 7 GasGas MC 450F
Full Results

In the 250 Class, Jeremy Martin became the first repeat winner of the year as he won the overall with 3-1 moto finishes. His teammate Justin Cooper crashed out of the overall win with about a lap to go in moto two. RJ Hampshire finished second overall as Cooper's 1-8 landed him third overall. Through seven rounds, Cooper has an eight-point lead over Jett Lawrence in the championship standings.

Motocross

Washougal - 250

July 24, 2021
Washougal MX Park
Washougal, WA United States
Rider Hometown Motos Bike
1Jeremy Martin Jeremy Martin Millville, MN United States United States3 - 1 Yamaha YZ250F
2R.J. Hampshire R.J. Hampshire Hudson, FL United States United States2 - 3 Husqvarna FC 250
3Justin Cooper Justin Cooper Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States United States1 - 8 Yamaha YZ250F
4Jett Lawrence Jett Lawrence Landsborough Australia Australia7 - 2 Honda CRF250R
5Pierce Brown
Pierce Brown		 Sandy, UT United States United States6 - 4 GasGas MC 250F
Full Results

