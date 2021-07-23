WASHOUGALLLLLLL (Matthes)

Great race this weekend up in Washougal—always look forward to going up there. It's a bit earlier than usual in the series; I feel like, generally speaking, Washougal is where we start really getting into the home stretch, and this year it's just the start of the second half. I have no stats to back me up on this, just a feeling from going up there since 1996.

I've raced Washougal a couple of times. It's awesome, and yes, the roost up Horsepower Hill really does hurt. One time I was there as a mechanic for Ty Birdwell for a local race and at the last minute decided to race myself, so Ty's buddy lent me a CR500. I duct taped knee pads to some sweats (I'm being serious), borrowed the rest of the gear I needed, and raced 500 B class. Oh the memories!

As a mechanic, I think my personal highlight was in 1999 when I was on Chaparral Yamaha for Ferry, and all summer long it was Ferry and Steve Lamson on the team, which was fun. But then in 1999 some guy who rode for them, I think his name was Jeremy McGrath, decided he wanted to come out for the national. That was pretty sweet sharing a truck with MC, and the crowd around the truck all day was amazing. He went 5-9 on the day and Ferry went 8-5. We beat MC! Of course, he was just coming in from Lake Havasu probably, but it all counts, right?

Thanks to Clinton Fowler, we know that the all-time moto win list for Washougal is as follows:

Ricky Carmichael 12

Ryan Dungey 10

James Stewart 9

Jeff Emig 9

Jeff Ward 8

Broc Glover 7

Eli Tomac 7

The PacNW's own Ryan Villopoto only has four moto wins there; over the years, for whatever reason, he just couldn't win at his home track. One of the odder stats of RV's career.

Forkner in the Road (Weigandt)

I have to think really hard to find another season like the one Austin Forkner is having right now. Forkner has the speed and talent, but injuries have been a problem. When he’s on the track, he’s podium speed at worst, winning races at best. Lately, though, he’s been healthy but also way back in the pack. Forkner currently sits 11th in points behind Michael Mosiman, who has missed races. Forkner finished 16th and 17th overall, respectively, at RedBud and Southwick. He was 17th in the first moto at Millville. Then, suddenly, a decent start and a decent finish. He was fourth in moto two.

“Yeah, it’s something…. I’m not really celebrating a fourth, but it’s definitely something I can hang my hat on," Forkner said when I talked to him for The Weege Show after Millville. "All the stuff I’ve been trying to figure out. When you get an injury bug like I have been, you want to figure out how to ride fast and get results but also not get hurt. I’ve never had a problem riding fast. It’s always been the getting hurt thing. I’m never going to say it’s just bad luck. I have to look in the mirror and say, ‘What do I need to do to get better?’ So, part of the process of figuring that out is trial and error.”