Second moto, we saw the steam coming out of the bike and the team alluded to that. When you came in and you had sort of that frustration on your face. Was that because you felt like you could go with Eli in that final moto and you couldn’t push all the way through?

I don't think I could match Eli’s speed in moto two. He was really on fire and was riding really well. I feel like I could have came back on Ken and tried to challenge him in the last lap. So for sure I was really frustrated about that. Also frustrated a little bit because I had a small crash. So without the small crash, maybe I could have passed Ken. I don't know. For sure, the team asked me from the fourth lap to the end to slow down and to just secure P3. I was not really listening. I wanted to go back to the front and try to pass Ken, but at the end they were so pushing for me to slow down that I had no choice but to listen and to do it. So for sure it was safer I think for the bike, but we don’t know. We don’t really know the 450 what can we do with it. We don’t know how far we can go in that condition. So I frustrated because of not leaving everything out on the track. The past few races I gave everything I had, and this race I had a pretty easy first moto and the second moto I just couldn’t push through to the end. The good thing is I get the overall so that’s the most important.

Dylan, you kind of mentioned a little bit earlier when you got that first win that you were hard on the team. You’re really thankful that they’ve been sticking with you through the long days. You’re able to deliver the results. Do you feel relief that you’re backing up these good results and if you’re hard on the team at least it’s paying off?

I’m working really hard, but I’m not the only one. The team is working every day, weekends, on days off. They never count the hours they do. I’m there because of them. They do the testing and everything. They do the bike. So, I’m not the only one. The supercross season we were struggling so much trying to have this Yamaha 450 ready to win and it was really hard. We had a lot of disappointing races and stuff and we were struggling hard at some point to get the bike to gel for the race and now finally we have the bike we worked for. It’s really good for everybody. I think this team has worked so hard the last few years, but they didn’t get the results they expect. So, giving them the result today is awesome. I’m proud to be part of this group of people who work really hard, as hard as me. At the end, everybody is happy and everybody gets a reward.