Since Anaheim 1 of 2011, Eli Tomac and Ken Roczen have been lining up on the starting line in the same races. They’ve won a ton of races since then, and at Southwick on Saturday they ended the day taking the top two spots in the second moto.

It wasn’t enough to win the overall, though, because Dylan Ferrandis continues to roll. Ferrandis’ 1-3 scores carried the day, Roczen went 4-2 on his Honda HRC machine to take second, and Tomac went 8-1 for fourth overall. Roczen and Tomac sit second and third in points.

What do they need to do to catch Ferrandis? They’re both trying to figure that out. They spoke with the media after the race.

Ken Roczen | 4-2 for second overall

What are your thoughts on the championship and the points?

Ken Roczen: I honestly don’t even know what the championship gap is right now. I need to just simply find myself in front of Dylan a lot more often. But, we still have half the season, I think just a race over half left and that’s plenty of points for grabs. Of course, we have to stay mistake-free but he does as well. There’s other riders in the mix as well. I’m just going to continue doing what I’m doing and go from there. I can’t really complain about it right now. I feel like supercross and motocross combined, I’ve been one of the more consistent riders out there, but right now I need to stick it out there and kind of start winning a little bit. I’m not putting any pressure on myself. I honestly just have been enjoying the battles that everybody has had. So, we’ll just continue doing what we’re doing.