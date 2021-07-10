Dylan Ferrandis is coming off of his third win in his fourth 450 Class start after he put on quite the ride at the RedBud National in Michigan on the Fourth of July weekend. Ferrandis has yet to finish off the podium in all eight of his motos his rookie 450 Class season and he is coming to a track where he has done well at (three overall podiums in three attempts—including his first win in the U.S. at The Wick 338 in 2018) and could vary well keep his streak going. The #14 has a points lead that equals his career number as he enters today with a 14-point lead over Honda HRC’s Ken Roczen. Will Ferrandis be able to keep the ball rolling, or will someone slow his roll? Eli Tomac (2016 and 2017) and Marvin Musquin (2018 and 2019) both have two 450 overall wins here at The Wick 338—will either of them return to the center of the podium for the first time this season? Tomac earned his 50th 450 Class moto win of his career last round while he held off a late charge from Ferrandis, and Musquin’s highest moto finish so far this season is an uncharacteristic seventh. Two-time class champion Roczen and Ferrandis’ Monster Energy/Star Yamaha Racing teammate Aaron Plessinger are two other riders who could stop Ferrandis’ ball from rolling. Youngsters Chase Sexton (one moto podium this season) and Adam Cianciarulo (one moto win this season) are both hoping to rebound from last week after early race crashes hindered their results. Cianciarulo was also impacted by the nerve issue in his arm and while he does not want to make it an excuse, it does appear to be impacting his riding. Let’s not forget Justin Barcia and Max Anstie who are two fast riders whose skills could be on fully display this weekend. Again, the big key today will be will Ferrandis keep his winning streak alive? So far he is three for four, winning the last two. We will find out later today!

In the 250 Class, RJ Hampshire was able to rebound for his first win of the season at round four as he claimed the overall with 2-2 moto finishes. At the High Point National in mid-June, Hampshire was leading when his change broke and his day ended with 38-8 finishes for 15th overall on a track and day where it appeared he would be in contention for at least one moto win and the overall. Then, leading into the fourth round, Hampshire got sick and felt weak. He endured the sickness, frustrating results from the round prior, and three crashes on the day to persevere through for the third Pro Motocross overall of his career. Hampshire’s win followed his teammate Jalek Swoll’s maiden pro victory at High Point and the #24 became the fourth different rider to win an overall in the class in the first four rounds. Will Hampshire be able to carry that speed he had for two rounds in a row and piece another great day together to move into the top three in points? Will we see another different winner or will one of these four riders return to the center of the podium for the second time? Points leader Jett Lawrence showed he can charge through the field when he went down early in the second moto at RedBud but managed a sixth-place finish. Jett was strong in the sand at the WW Ranch Motocross Park round in September 2020 and he will look to rebound from his tough second moto in Michigan last week in order to continue leading the points lead after today. Jett enters today with an eight-point advantage over Justin Cooper in the standings. Enter Cooper (who won the 2019 Florida National at the sandy WW Ranch in the Florida sand) and Jeremy Martin (a skilled two-time champion), and a few other riders including Hunter Lawrence (experience racing in sand in Europe) and Kailub Russell (who could benefit from his sand-training in Florida) and like the 450 Class, today could be significant in the championship. There is also the chance of some other skilled riders entering into the mix and disrupting the front runners. We have been fortunate to watch some incredible racing so far this season—here’s to hoping that trend continues again today!