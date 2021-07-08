The fifth round of the 2021 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship will take place this Saturday in Southwick, Massachusetts. Check out this report for an update on who’s in and who’s out.
450 CLASS
Jason Anderson – HAND | OUT
Comment: Anderson broke his hand while practicing after round one. As of earlier this week, there is no timetable on his return to racing.
Zach Osborne – BACK | OUT
Comment: Osborne will miss the rest of the season after re-aggravating an existing back injury at Thunder Valley.
Henry Miller - KNEE | OUT
Comment: Miller exacerbated an existing knee injury at High Point. He’s had surgery and is out for the season.
Phil Nicoletti - KNEE | OUT
Comment: Nicoletti entered RedBud with a sore knee. At time of posting it was still unclear as to whether Nicoletti had sustained a lasting injury, and whether or not he’ll line up at Southwick.
Update: Phil has announced he's out for Southwick with a torn ACL. Nooooo!!!!
Jeremy Smith – COLLARBONE | OUT
Comment: Smith had hoped to be back for Southwick, but as of now Spring Creek is looking more likely for his return to racing.
Dean Wilson – BANGED UP | IN
Comment: Wilson crashed hard at RedBud and sustained bruising to his liver and kidney area. He’s in for Southwick.
250 CLASS
Joey Crown – HEAD | OUT
Comment: Crown is out for the season due to a concussion suffered during supercross.
Kyle Greeson – SHOULDER, COLLARBONE | OUT
Comment: Greeson will return to racing at Southwick following a separated shoulder and fractured collarbone sustained while practicing.
Seth Hammaker – UNKNOWN | OUT
Comment: The team hopes Hammaker can return to racing at Spring Creek. He’s missed multiple nationals due to not feeling 100 percent, although his exact condition is unknown.
Derek Kelley – Shoulder | In
Comment: Kelley said on Instagram he separated his AC joint in his shoulder in a crash in the first moto at the RedBud National, but he is expecting to race this weekend.
"Ended up getting a decent start in moto 1 but went down pretty hard on lap 1 and separated my ac joint. I got checkout out at the astars medical rig and tried for moto 2. I got in a first turn pileup, got up last, tried to make some passes but my shoulder gave out and I lost it going down a hill. I decided to pull in and heal up for next week. I just have to start making my own luck… On to southwick 🤘🏻"
Alex Martin – ARM | OUT
Comment: Martin is aiming to get back to racing at Spring Creek after fracturing his ulna and radius in his right arm during practice at Thunder Valley. Earlier this week he told us he’s made some serious progress in a very short period of time.
Jeremy Martin – WRIST, SHOULDER | IN
Comment: Martin started the season with fractured left scaphoid and also has a “bum left shoulder.” His he also broke a few fingers in a crash at Thunder Valley. He missed High Point because he couldn’t hang onto the bars, but somehow raced RedBud. He’s in for Southwick.
Cameron McAdoo – KNEE | OUT
Comment: McAdoo isn’t expected to return to racing this summer following a knee injury suffered at Fox Raceway.
Kevin Moranz – RIBS, LUNG, SCAPULA | OUT
Comment: Moranz is hoping to be back for the final three nationals after sustaining injuries to his ribs and scapula.
Jordon Smith – SHOULDER | OUT
Comment: Smith is out for the season after dislocating his shoulder in Arlington.