Results Archive
GNCC
Snowshoe
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Steward Baylor
  3. Jordan Ashburn
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Benjamin Nelko
  3. Ryder Lafferty
Full Results
MXGP of
Great Britain
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Antonio Cairoli
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Jeffrey Herlings
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Maxime Renaux
  2. Mattia Guadagnini
  3. Ruben Fernandez
Full Results
Australian MX
Maitland
Articles
Canadian MX
Walton 1
Articles
Motocross
RedBud
Articles
450 Results
  1. Dylan Ferrandis
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Aaron Plessinger
Full Results
250 Results
  1. R.J. Hampshire
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Jett Lawrence
Full Results
MXGP of
Italy
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Glenn Coldenhoff
  3. Antonio Cairoli
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Mattia Guadagnini
  2. Maxime Renaux
  3. Jago Geerts
Full Results
Canadian MX
Walton 2
Articles
Upcoming
Canadian MX
Gopher Dunes
Sat Jul 10
Articles
Upcoming
Motocross
Southwick
Sat Jul 10
Articles
Upcoming
Australian MX
Gillman
Sun Jul 11
Articles
Upcoming
Canadian MX
Gopher Dunes 2
Sun Jul 11
Articles
Upcoming
Motocross
Spring Creek
Sat Jul 17
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
The Netherlands
Sun Jul 18
Articles
Upcoming
Canadian MX
Sand Del Lee
Sun Jul 18
Articles
Full Schedule
Injury Report: Southwick

Injury Report Southwick

July 8, 2021 3:00pm
by:

The fifth round of the 2021 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship will take place this Saturday in Southwick, Massachusetts. Check out this report for an update on who’s in and who’s out.

450 CLASS

Jason Anderson – HAND | OUT

Comment: Anderson broke his hand while practicing after round one. As of earlier this week, there is no timetable on his return to racing.

Zach Osborne – BACK | OUT

Comment: Osborne will miss the rest of the season after re-aggravating an existing back injury at Thunder Valley.

Zach Osborne's bike remains in the paddock each week, but Osborne will not return to it this summer.
Zach Osborne's bike remains in the paddock each week, but Osborne will not return to it this summer. Align Media

Henry Miller - KNEE | OUT

Comment: Miller exacerbated an existing knee injury at High Point. He’s had surgery and is out for the season.

Phil Nicoletti - KNEE | OUT

Comment: Nicoletti entered RedBud with a sore knee. At time of posting it was still unclear as to whether Nicoletti had sustained a lasting injury, and whether or not he’ll line up at Southwick.

Update: Phil has announced he's out for Southwick with a torn ACL. Nooooo!!!!

Jeremy Smith – COLLARBONE | OUT

Comment: Smith had hoped to be back for Southwick, but as of now Spring Creek is looking more likely for his return to racing.

Dean Wilson – BANGED UP | IN

Comment: Wilson crashed hard at RedBud and sustained bruising to his liver and kidney area. He’s in for Southwick.

250 CLASS

Joey Crown – HEAD | OUT

Comment: Crown is out for the season due to a concussion suffered during supercross.

Kyle Greeson – SHOULDER, COLLARBONE | OUT

Comment: Greeson will return to racing at Southwick following a separated shoulder and fractured collarbone sustained while practicing.

Seth Hammaker – UNKNOWN | OUT

Comment: The team hopes Hammaker can return to racing at Spring Creek. He’s missed multiple nationals due to not feeling 100 percent, although his exact condition is unknown.

Derek Kelley – Shoulder | In

Comment: Kelley said on Instagram he separated his AC joint in his shoulder in a crash in the first moto at the RedBud National, but he is expecting to race this weekend.

"Ended up getting a decent start in moto 1 but went down pretty hard on lap 1 and separated my ac joint. I got checkout out at the astars medical rig and tried for moto 2. I got in a first turn pileup, got up last, tried to make some passes but my shoulder gave out and I lost it going down a hill. I decided to pull in and heal up for next week. I just have to start making my own luck… On to southwick 🤘🏻"

Alex Martin – ARM | OUT

Comment: Martin is aiming to get back to racing at Spring Creek after fracturing his ulna and radius in his right arm during practice at Thunder Valley. Earlier this week he told us he’s made some serious progress in a very short period of time.

Jeremy Martin – WRIST, SHOULDER | IN

Comment: Martin started the season with fractured left scaphoid and also has a “bum left shoulder.” His he also broke a few fingers in a crash at Thunder Valley. He missed High Point because he couldn’t hang onto the bars, but somehow raced RedBud. He’s in for Southwick.

Jeremy Martin returned to action at RedBud and went 5-3 for fifth.
Jeremy Martin returned to action at RedBud and went 5-3 for fifth. Align Media

Cameron McAdoo – KNEE | OUT

Comment: McAdoo isn’t expected to return to racing this summer following a knee injury suffered at Fox Raceway.

Kevin Moranz – RIBS, LUNG, SCAPULA | OUT

Comment: Moranz is hoping to be back for the final three nationals after sustaining injuries to his ribs and scapula.

Jordon Smith – SHOULDER | OUT

Comment: Smith is out for the season after dislocating his shoulder in Arlington.

Read Now
September 2021 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The September 2021 Digital Issue Availalbe Now