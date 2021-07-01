The fourth round of the 2021 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship will take place this Saturday at RedBud in Buchanan, Michigan. Check out this report for an update on who’s in and who’s out.

450 CLASS

Jason Anderson – HAND | OUT

Comment: Anderson suffered a broken hand in a practice crash after the season opener. He is expected to miss a total of six to eight weeks due to the injury.

Zach Osborne – BACK | OUT

Comment: Osborne is out for the season after re-aggravating an existing back injury at Thunder Valley.

Henry Miller - KNEE | OUT

Comment: Miller, who was riding with a blown out knee, caught his toes in a corner at High Point and dislocated his knee. He had surgery for an ACL reconstruction this week and is looking ahead to 2022.

Jeremy Smith – COLLARBONE | OUT

Comment: Smith hopes to be back for Southwick following a collarbone injury sustained at Thunder Valley.