Watch: Is Eli Tomac Fixed?

Eli Tomac's first two rounds of the 2021 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship provided puzzling results, to say the least. The three time 450 class champion only had a best moto result of eighth and put himself in a massive hole for the title fight before the series really even got rolling.

Things changed in the second moto at round three at High Point though as the Monster Energy Kawasaki rider roared to the front in an impressive display. So, is Eli Tomac back to the same Tomac we've seen for the better part of the last decade? Time will soon tell.

Footage courtesy of NBC Sports.

