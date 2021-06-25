Results Archive
MXGP of
Russia
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Jeffrey Herlings
  3. Romain Febvre
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Ruben Fernandez
  3. Mathys Boisrame
Motocross
High Point
450 Results
  1. Dylan Ferrandis
  2. Adam Cianciarulo
  3. Eli Tomac
250 Results
  1. Jalek Swoll
  2. Jett Lawrence
  3. Justin Cooper
Upcoming
GNCC
Snowshoe
Sat Jun 26
Upcoming
MXGP of
Great Britain
Sun Jun 27
Upcoming
Australian MX
Maitland
Sun Jun 27
Upcoming
Motocross
RedBud
Sat Jul 3
Upcoming
MXGP of
Italy
Sun Jul 4
Watch: Is Eli Tomac Fixed?

June 25, 2021 2:35pm | by:

Eli Tomac's first two rounds of the 2021 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship provided puzzling results, to say the least. The three time 450 class champion only had a best moto result of eighth and put himself in a massive hole for the title fight before the series really even got rolling.

Things changed in the second moto at round three at High Point though as the Monster Energy Kawasaki rider roared to the front in an impressive display. So, is Eli Tomac back to the same Tomac we've seen for the better part of the last decade? Time will soon tell.

Footage courtesy of NBC Sports.

