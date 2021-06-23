QUOTES FROM THE PADDOCK

450 Class

Ken Roczen |3 – 3 for fourth overall in 450 class

“Today started off really good. I felt comfortable on the track, but we had a slightly different bike setup so in the first moto it really beat me up. I wasn't that comfortable out there so I really couldn’t do that much. I still rode okay, but it wasn't the best and I ended up third. In the second moto I was pinched off and had a really bad start. We did some adjustments to the bike that helped me out and I charged forward hard in the first half of the race and ended up having a good battle with Dylan [Ferrandis]. I ended up with another third place for fourth overall, which is kind of weird, but in the end, I'm okay with it because we rode really well and charged hard. That’s all we can do.”

Chase Sexton |4-5 for fifth overall in 450 class

Overall, today was a little bit better of a day, qualifying third. I was running second behind Adam [Cianciarulo] for most of the first moto and then I hit a rock and fell over, so that was a bummer and I ended up fourth. In the second moto I just didn't have much in the tank; I was pretty fatigued after the first one. I struggled a little bit during the week, but we have some time to rest now and get back to work.

Erik Kehoe |Honda HRC Team Manager

"The track conditions at High Point were fast and surprisingly dry considering the forecast of rain all weekend. Jett had a consistent day while finishing a solid second overall and gaining valuable points. After showing good speed and qualifying second, Hunter made some mistakes that caused him to battle through the pack to earn eighth overall. Ken and Chase both had great speed in qualifying first and third, respectively. Chase wasn’t feeling 100% from being sick last week, but still put in a solid effort for fifth overall. Ken’s starts off the gate weren’t great, but he made some aggressive moves in the first few laps to catch the pack of leaders. His consistent 3-3 moto scores earned him fourth overall, which shows how tough the competition is right now!"

Aaron Plessinger | 5 – 8 for sixth overall in 450 class

“This weekend had some ups and downs. I was really happy with my riding in the first moto. I got a really bad start but had a really good flow going and came back to fifth place. I went into the second moto really confident and got an awesome start, but I couldn’t really find that flow that I had in the first moto, and I dropped back to eighth. The track was really tough. There were some spots that were dry and some spots that were soft. So it was definitely weird, but we have a weekend off and will get back to work and get ready for RedBud!”

Justin Barcia |9- 6 for seventh overall in 450 class

“It was a little bit of a tough day. I just didn’t jive with the track that much and I never felt super comfortable. I think we’ll go back to California and work on a few things and try to be a lot better for RedBud in two weeks. All we can do is keep level-headed and be better for the next race."