15th | #24 RJ Hampshire | Hudson, FL | Husqvarna FC250 | 38-8

5000 – That’s the amount of money that Husky pays for a moto win and that they should give to RJ for a moto win at HP. Hampshire was gone when his chain broke or fell off and that was how a win goes to a DNF just like that (again, I’m giving all sorts of free advice here). Hampshire was great in moto two also, coming from 38th gate pick to that eighth. There have been some tough breaks for Hampshire to start the year.

16th | #220 Ramyller Alves | Coconut Creek, FL | Gas Gas MC250F | 16-15

THIRD – I don’t know why but I really don’t ever pick Ramy Alves in PulpMX Fantasy. Indoors or out he doesn’t show much qualifying speed (just 25th fastest at HP) but he’s in shape and he’s not a quitter, so many times he ends up being a great pick. Well, I jumped on the Alves bandwagon this weekend and he got the third most points out of anyone in the 250MX class. I really enjoyed it, nice work Ramy and thanks for the points!

17th | #59 Jarrett Frye | Mechanicsville, MD | Yamaha YZ 250F | 29-12

ZERO – As in, Frye has zero top-ten moto finishes this year through six motos after being inside the top ten in the last four motos of the year in 2020. I could’ve gone with 16 as a number also as in, average first lap position for Frye through the six motos and that’s probably correlated to that zero number up top.

18th | #241 Joshua Varize | Perris, CA | KTM 250 SX-F | 17-18

FIRST – Right now Varize is 20th in points and that would make him, to me anyways, first privateer in the points. Yes, there are that many team guys out there. I suppose you could make an argument that Bar X/Chaparral/Ecstar Suzuki is a privateer team but either way, Josh is the first guy in the points not in a semi-truck. Yes, he does get some KTM support as part of their amateur program, but he is not Max Vohland’s teammate at the Red Bull KTM team. Whatever you want to say, these results are good for Varize and also an indication of how tough it is to go it on your own in this class.

19th | #33 Derek Drake | San Luis Obispo, CA | Suzuki RMZ 250 | 14-38

1.3 – That’s the number of spots that Derek’s teammate, Schwartz, qualifies better than him. Which means that Dilan is getting it done with the same equipment as Derek from around the same gate pick. I’ve been on a lot of teams over the years and no one wants to be the worst performing teammate under a tent.

20th | #76 Grant Harlan | Kailua Kona, HI | Honda CRF250R | 19-17

15 – That’s the number of spots that Harlan made up from his overall finish from his qualifying position. Harlan, coming off a bad SX injury, almost had to go to the LCQ where anything can happen, so good for him to avoid that and improve a lot on that speed. Hawaii’s own Grant Harlan everyone!