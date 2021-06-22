Saturday’s High Point National provided several talking points. Whether it was Jalek Swoll’s breakthrough first career win in the 250 class, how the track shaped up, or Eli Tomac finally finding his form in the second 450 class moto, there were certainly a lot of things happening. As such, we fired off questions to long time pro Jason Thomas to pick his brain about all things High Point.

Eli Tomac. Any explanation?

Not really! The difference in his riding between moto 1 and moto 2 was pretty remarkable. That was BY FAR the best he has ridden all year. It was arguably the best he has ridden since Salt Lake City 2020. He had the aggression and intensity that he seemingly lacked for over a year now.

Everyone has been asking the same questions of Tomac and I believe those to be fair. He hasn’t been the same dominant rider that we thought we knew. He was still capable of winning on race day, but it wasn’t the foregone conclusion that it had been for a few consecutive years. The form he showed in that second moto was a glimpse of his best form. It’s still there but can he find a way to harness it again?

Any reason Dylan Ferrandis can't win this 450 title in his first season?

I think it’s very possible! He looks to have all of the puzzle pieces in place. His fitness looks as good as anyone in the class and as we roll into the heart of summer, that is going to be more and more critical. His starts are still a bit of a question mark but as long as he doesn’t let the leaders escape in the early laps, he can continue to stalk everyone until he’s ready to make his move. He’s been very, very impressive.