GNCC
Mason-Dixon
Overall Results
  1. Steward Baylor
  2. Ben Kelley
  3. Jordan Ashburn
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Lyndon Snodgrass
  2. Ruy Barbosa
  3. Craig Delong
MXGP of
Russia
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Jeffrey Herlings
  3. Romain Febvre
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Ruben Fernandez
  3. Mathys Boisrame
Motocross
High Point
450 Results
  1. Dylan Ferrandis
  2. Adam Cianciarulo
  3. Eli Tomac
250 Results
  1. Jalek Swoll
  2. Jett Lawrence
  3. Justin Cooper
GNCC
Snowshoe
Sat Jun 26
MXGP of
Great Britain
Sun Jun 27
Australian MX
Maitland
Sun Jun 27
Motocross
RedBud
Sat Jul 3
MXGP of
Italy
Sun Jul 4
Weege Show: High Point Wrap Up

June 20, 2021 2:10pm | by:

Jason Weigandt walks and talks through the High Point Raceway pit area following round three of the 2021 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship. The race watched the return of Eli Tomac in moto two, Dylan Ferrandis showing continued strength, and yet another new winner in the 250 class. But really the biggest headline was fans getting back involved with the races and the unreal action that had them cheering all day.

The Weege Show is presented by RaceTech.com. Check out their Gold Valves to make your suspension perform better. Then check out their engine services to make your bike faster. Unless you have a factory bike--and if you did why would you watch this show?--RaceTech has the stuff you need.

