Jason Weigandt walks and talks through the High Point Raceway pit area following round three of the 2021 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship. The race watched the return of Eli Tomac in moto two, Dylan Ferrandis showing continued strength, and yet another new winner in the 250 class. But really the biggest headline was fans getting back involved with the races and the unreal action that had them cheering all day.

The Weege Show is presented by RaceTech.com. Check out their Gold Valves to make your suspension perform better. Then check out their engine services to make your bike faster. Unless you have a factory bike--and if you did why would you watch this show?--RaceTech has the stuff you need.