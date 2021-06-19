Results Archive
Motocross
Thunder Valley
450 Results
  1. Ken Roczen
  2. Dylan Ferrandis
  3. Adam Cianciarulo
250 Results
  1. Justin Cooper
  2. Jett Lawrence
  3. Hunter Lawrence
GNCC
Mason-Dixon
Overall Results
  1. Steward Baylor
  2. Ben Kelley
  3. Jordan Ashburn
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Lyndon Snodgrass
  2. Ruy Barbosa
  3. Craig Delong
MXGP of
Russia
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Jeffrey Herlings
  3. Romain Febvre
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Ruben Fernandez
  3. Mathys Boisrame
Motocross
High Point
450 Consolation Race
  1. Trevor Schmidt
  2. Nathan Augustin
  3. Connor Olson
250 Consolation Race
  1. Christopher Prebula
  2. Logan Boye
  3. Jeffrey Walker
GNCC
Snowshoe
Sat Jun 26
MXGP of
Great Britain
Sun Jun 27
Australian MX
Maitland
Sun Jun 27
Motocross
RedBud
Sat Jul 3
Race Day Feed: High Point

June 19, 2021 9:30am
by:

Last Updated: Jun 19, 2021 - 11:09am

Good morning race fans! After a weekend off from racing just two rounds into this 2021 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross championship, we are back at the races today for the High Point National. The third round of this championship will also be the first round without a few defending series champions lining up as Jeremy Martin and Zach Osborne are both out following crashes at Thunder Valley. Martin had been dealing with a scaphoid injury that flared up in the crash during the second 250 class moto at Thunder Valley, but matters were made worse when he crashed trying to ride earlier this week and couldn’t hold onto the bars, falling and breaking some fingers. He’s expected to be out for the foreseeable future.

As for Osborne, the back injury he carried from supercross into this Pro Motocross championship was made worse by his crash in 450 moto two last week. As such, he has withdrawn from the remainder of the Pro Motocross season as he eyes getting healthy for Monster Energy Supercross in 2022. So now with a couple of favorites in both classes already falling by the wayside, who will step up and win these titles?

Honda HRC hold the points lead in both classes coming into High Point with Jett Lawrence (250 class) and Ken Roczen (450 class).
Honda HRC hold the points lead in both classes coming into High Point with Jett Lawrence (250 class) and Ken Roczen (450 class). Align Media

The 250 class looks like it might be a battle of the Lawrence brothers with Justin Cooper and a sprinkling of a few others if the first two rounds are any indication. Jett Lawrence has won two of the four motos and holds a 10-point lead on Justin Cooper coming into today. As for the 450 class, it’s still very much a toss-up, but two-time series champion Ken Roczen is trying to prove it may not be. As some other notable names have faltered in the opening two rounds, Roczen has gone 6-1-1-1 and has a one-point lead over round one winner Dylan Ferrandis.

But with a week off already, High Point could be a turning point for many riders to turn things around. It’s the first east coast race, and there’s the potential for some weather to come into play today to really throw a wrench into the plans. While rain has remained away from the track so far, there’s still as high as a 70% chance we see rain before or during the motos today. Stay tuned!

FIRST QUALIFYING SESSIONS

As the riders hit the track for the first time this morning, the 250 class was greeted with smooth, rich Pennsylvania soil. The track began weathering in nicely early on as the threat of rain last night had left the water trucks mostly grounded until this morning. RJ Hampshire laid down an early time to go fastest right at the beginning of the session, and he held onto it for a little while. Justin Cooper then became the first rider to go into the 2:01’s on the day as he set his best time towards the later stages of the session.

Motocross

High Point - 250 Group A Qualifying 1

High Point Raceway
Mt. Morris, PA United States
RiderTimeIntervalBest Lap Hometown Bike
1Justin Cooper 12:12.0952:01.738 Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States Yamaha YZ250F
2R.J. Hampshire 10:57.4802:02.025 Hudson, FL United States Husqvarna FC 250
3Hunter Lawrence 12:07.3072:02.752 Landsborough Australia Honda CRF250R
4Austin Forkner 11:38.5682:02.820 Richards, MO United States Kawasaki KX250F
5Jalek Swoll 10:21.7772:02.924 Belleview, FL United States Husqvarna FC 250
Motocross

High Point - 250 Group B Qualifying 1

High Point Raceway
Mt. Morris, PA United States
RiderTimeIntervalBest Lap Hometown Bike
1Jack Chambers 10:21.9902:04.111 Auburndale, FL United States KTM 250 SX-F
2Jace Kessler 10:13.4872:04.380 Eagle, MI United States Yamaha YZ250F
3Timothy Crosby 10:15.0022:05.182 Confluence, PA United States Kawasaki KX250F
4Vincent Luhovey 10:25.8682:05.358 Greensburg, PA United States KTM 250 SX-F
5Jared Lesher 11:30.7772:07.046 Elderton, PA United States Yamaha YZ250F
In the 450 class, Ken Roczen and Adam Cianciarulo exchanged times atop the scoring sheet as Roczen jumped to the top first before Cianciarulo snagged it away from him. Ultimately, Roczen would become the first rider to drop into the 1:59’s so far today as he was hitting a new level with the track late in the session. Roczen’s first session time was good enough to put him over 1.5 seconds clear of everyone as he continues to show strong form in Pro Motocross on the heels of his runner up championship finish in supercross.

Motocross

High Point - 450 Group A Qualifying 1

High Point Raceway
Mt. Morris, PA United States
RiderTimeIntervalBest Lap Hometown Bike
1Ken Roczen 10:42.8671:59.440 Mattstedt Germany Honda CRF450R
2Adam Cianciarulo 10:17.6572:00.960 Port Orange, FL United States Kawasaki KX450
3Chase Sexton 10:20.6272:01.426 La Moille, IL United States Honda CRF450R
4Joey Savatgy 10:47.2542:02.288 Thomasville, GA United States KTM 450 SX-F
5Eli Tomac 10:45.9682:02.363 Cortez, CO United States Kawasaki KX450
Motocross

High Point - 450 Group B Qualifying 1

High Point Raceway
Mt. Morris, PA United States
RiderTimeIntervalBest Lap Hometown Bike
1Chris Canning 10:36.8792:04.711 Hartford, CT United States KTM 450 SX-F
2Nicolas Rolando 12:43.3282:07.707 Philippines GasGas MC 450F
3Ricci Randanella 11:19.4032:10.505 Marlton, NJ United States Kawasaki KX450
4Trevor Schmidt 10:58.3812:10.747 Rochester, NY United States KTM 450 SX-F
5Clayton Tucker Clayton Tucker10:56.6742:11.809 El Dorado Hills, CA United States Yamaha YZ450F
SECOND QUALIFYING SESSIONS

The track was still dry as the second sessions began but the rain seemed almost inevitable as the storm cell kept moving in from the west. Hunter Lawrence jumped up to the top of the board early in the second 250A session, but his time was not enough to beat Justin Cooper’s time from the first session. His brother Jett tipped him momentarily before Hunter once again put in a better time late in the session to remain on top. Still, neither time was enough to pip Justin Cooper’s time from the first session as the Monster Energy/Star Racing Yamaha rider qualifies fastest for the High Point National.

Motocross

High Point - 250 Combined Qualifying

High Point Raceway
Mt. Morris, PA United States
RiderTimeIntervalBest Lap Hometown Bike
1Justin Cooper 12:12.0952:01.738 Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States Yamaha YZ250F
2Hunter Lawrence 15:07.5172:02.022 Landsborough Australia Honda CRF250R
3R.J. Hampshire 10:57.4802:02.025 Hudson, FL United States Husqvarna FC 250
4Jett Lawrence 16:51.5532:02.567 Landsborough Australia Honda CRF250R
5Austin Forkner 11:38.5682:02.820 Richards, MO United States Kawasaki KX250F
Adam Cianciarulo was once again the fastest rider early in the second 450 class session as he laid down a 2:00.506 right after the green flag waved. Cianciarulo went on to slightly improve his time a few laps after that first one, but still was just a bit off the time Roczen had laid down in the first session. Bummer for privateer Henry Miller who crashed in the second session and appeared to injure his knee. No word at this time on his condition. Cianciarulo’s time would hold up through the second session to remain on top, but he would still end up just under a second down on Roczen’s from the first session which meant Ken Roczen would qualify first for the High Point National.

Motocross

High Point - 450 Combined Qualifying

High Point Raceway
Mt. Morris, PA United States
RiderTimeIntervalBest Lap Hometown Bike
1Ken Roczen 10:42.8671:59.440 Mattstedt Germany Honda CRF450R
2Adam Cianciarulo 10:17.6572:00.960 Port Orange, FL United States Kawasaki KX450
3Chase Sexton 10:20.6272:01.426 La Moille, IL United States Honda CRF450R
4Joey Savatgy 10:47.2542:02.288 Thomasville, GA United States KTM 450 SX-F
5Eli Tomac 10:45.9682:02.363 Cortez, CO United States Kawasaki KX450
