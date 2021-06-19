The 250 class looks like it might be a battle of the Lawrence brothers with Justin Cooper and a sprinkling of a few others if the first two rounds are any indication. Jett Lawrence has won two of the four motos and holds a 10-point lead on Justin Cooper coming into today. As for the 450 class, it’s still very much a toss-up, but two-time series champion Ken Roczen is trying to prove it may not be. As some other notable names have faltered in the opening two rounds, Roczen has gone 6-1-1-1 and has a one-point lead over round one winner Dylan Ferrandis.

But with a week off already, High Point could be a turning point for many riders to turn things around. It’s the first east coast race, and there’s the potential for some weather to come into play today to really throw a wrench into the plans. While rain has remained away from the track so far, there’s still as high as a 70% chance we see rain before or during the motos today. Stay tuned!

FIRST QUALIFYING SESSIONS

As the riders hit the track for the first time this morning, the 250 class was greeted with smooth, rich Pennsylvania soil. The track began weathering in nicely early on as the threat of rain last night had left the water trucks mostly grounded until this morning. RJ Hampshire laid down an early time to go fastest right at the beginning of the session, and he held onto it for a little while. Justin Cooper then became the first rider to go into the 2:01’s on the day as he set his best time towards the later stages of the session.