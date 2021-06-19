Last Updated: Jun 19, 2021 - 11:09am
Good morning race fans! After a weekend off from racing just two rounds into this 2021 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross championship, we are back at the races today for the High Point National. The third round of this championship will also be the first round without a few defending series champions lining up as Jeremy Martin and Zach Osborne are both out following crashes at Thunder Valley. Martin had been dealing with a scaphoid injury that flared up in the crash during the second 250 class moto at Thunder Valley, but matters were made worse when he crashed trying to ride earlier this week and couldn’t hold onto the bars, falling and breaking some fingers. He’s expected to be out for the foreseeable future.
As for Osborne, the back injury he carried from supercross into this Pro Motocross championship was made worse by his crash in 450 moto two last week. As such, he has withdrawn from the remainder of the Pro Motocross season as he eyes getting healthy for Monster Energy Supercross in 2022. So now with a couple of favorites in both classes already falling by the wayside, who will step up and win these titles?
The 250 class looks like it might be a battle of the Lawrence brothers with Justin Cooper and a sprinkling of a few others if the first two rounds are any indication. Jett Lawrence has won two of the four motos and holds a 10-point lead on Justin Cooper coming into today. As for the 450 class, it’s still very much a toss-up, but two-time series champion Ken Roczen is trying to prove it may not be. As some other notable names have faltered in the opening two rounds, Roczen has gone 6-1-1-1 and has a one-point lead over round one winner Dylan Ferrandis.
But with a week off already, High Point could be a turning point for many riders to turn things around. It’s the first east coast race, and there’s the potential for some weather to come into play today to really throw a wrench into the plans. While rain has remained away from the track so far, there’s still as high as a 70% chance we see rain before or during the motos today. Stay tuned!
FIRST QUALIFYING SESSIONS
As the riders hit the track for the first time this morning, the 250 class was greeted with smooth, rich Pennsylvania soil. The track began weathering in nicely early on as the threat of rain last night had left the water trucks mostly grounded until this morning. RJ Hampshire laid down an early time to go fastest right at the beginning of the session, and he held onto it for a little while. Justin Cooper then became the first rider to go into the 2:01’s on the day as he set his best time towards the later stages of the session.
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Justin Cooper
|12:12.095
|2:01.738
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|Yamaha YZ250F
|2
|R.J. Hampshire
|10:57.480
|2:02.025
|Hudson, FL
|Husqvarna FC 250
|3
|Hunter Lawrence
|12:07.307
|2:02.752
|Landsborough
|Honda CRF250R
|4
|Austin Forkner
|11:38.568
|2:02.820
|Richards, MO
|Kawasaki KX250F
|5
|Jalek Swoll
|10:21.777
|2:02.924
|Belleview, FL
|Husqvarna FC 250
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Jack Chambers
|10:21.990
|2:04.111
|Auburndale, FL
|KTM 250 SX-F
|2
|Jace Kessler
|10:13.487
|2:04.380
|Eagle, MI
|Yamaha YZ250F
|3
|Timothy Crosby
|10:15.002
|2:05.182
|Confluence, PA
|Kawasaki KX250F
|4
|Vincent Luhovey
|10:25.868
|2:05.358
|Greensburg, PA
|KTM 250 SX-F
|5
|Jared Lesher
|11:30.777
|2:07.046
|Elderton, PA
|Yamaha YZ250F
In the 450 class, Ken Roczen and Adam Cianciarulo exchanged times atop the scoring sheet as Roczen jumped to the top first before Cianciarulo snagged it away from him. Ultimately, Roczen would become the first rider to drop into the 1:59’s so far today as he was hitting a new level with the track late in the session. Roczen’s first session time was good enough to put him over 1.5 seconds clear of everyone as he continues to show strong form in Pro Motocross on the heels of his runner up championship finish in supercross.
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Ken Roczen
|10:42.867
|1:59.440
|Mattstedt
|Honda CRF450R
|2
|Adam Cianciarulo
|10:17.657
|2:00.960
|Port Orange, FL
|Kawasaki KX450
|3
|Chase Sexton
|10:20.627
|2:01.426
|La Moille, IL
|Honda CRF450R
|4
|Joey Savatgy
|10:47.254
|2:02.288
|Thomasville, GA
|KTM 450 SX-F
|5
|Eli Tomac
|10:45.968
|2:02.363
|Cortez, CO
|Kawasaki KX450
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Chris Canning
|10:36.879
|2:04.711
|Hartford, CT
|KTM 450 SX-F
|2
|Nicolas Rolando
|12:43.328
|2:07.707
|GasGas MC 450F
|3
|Ricci Randanella
|11:19.403
|2:10.505
|Marlton, NJ
|Kawasaki KX450
|4
|Trevor Schmidt
|10:58.381
|2:10.747
|Rochester, NY
|KTM 450 SX-F
|5
|Clayton Tucker
|10:56.674
|2:11.809
|El Dorado Hills, CA
|Yamaha YZ450F
SECOND QUALIFYING SESSIONS
The track was still dry as the second sessions began but the rain seemed almost inevitable as the storm cell kept moving in from the west. Hunter Lawrence jumped up to the top of the board early in the second 250A session, but his time was not enough to beat Justin Cooper’s time from the first session. His brother Jett tipped him momentarily before Hunter once again put in a better time late in the session to remain on top. Still, neither time was enough to pip Justin Cooper’s time from the first session as the Monster Energy/Star Racing Yamaha rider qualifies fastest for the High Point National.
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Justin Cooper
|12:12.095
|2:01.738
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|Yamaha YZ250F
|2
|Hunter Lawrence
|15:07.517
|2:02.022
|Landsborough
|Honda CRF250R
|3
|R.J. Hampshire
|10:57.480
|2:02.025
|Hudson, FL
|Husqvarna FC 250
|4
|Jett Lawrence
|16:51.553
|2:02.567
|Landsborough
|Honda CRF250R
|5
|Austin Forkner
|11:38.568
|2:02.820
|Richards, MO
|Kawasaki KX250F
Adam Cianciarulo was once again the fastest rider early in the second 450 class session as he laid down a 2:00.506 right after the green flag waved. Cianciarulo went on to slightly improve his time a few laps after that first one, but still was just a bit off the time Roczen had laid down in the first session. Bummer for privateer Henry Miller who crashed in the second session and appeared to injure his knee. No word at this time on his condition. Cianciarulo’s time would hold up through the second session to remain on top, but he would still end up just under a second down on Roczen’s from the first session which meant Ken Roczen would qualify first for the High Point National.
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Ken Roczen
|10:42.867
|1:59.440
|Mattstedt
|Honda CRF450R
|2
|Adam Cianciarulo
|10:17.657
|2:00.960
|Port Orange, FL
|Kawasaki KX450
|3
|Chase Sexton
|10:20.627
|2:01.426
|La Moille, IL
|Honda CRF450R
|4
|Joey Savatgy
|10:47.254
|2:02.288
|Thomasville, GA
|KTM 450 SX-F
|5
|Eli Tomac
|10:45.968
|2:02.363
|Cortez, CO
|Kawasaki KX450