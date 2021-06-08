Results Archive
Motocross
Fox Raceway 1
Articles
450 Results
  1. Dylan Ferrandis
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Aaron Plessinger
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Jeremy Martin
  3. Justin Cooper
Full Results
Motocross
Thunder Valley
Articles
450 Results
  1. Ken Roczen
  2. Dylan Ferrandis
  3. Adam Cianciarulo
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Justin Cooper
  2. Jett Lawrence
  3. Hunter Lawrence
Full Results
GNCC
Mason-Dixon
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Steward Baylor
  2. Ben Kelley
  3. Jordan Ashburn
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Lyndon Snodgrass
  2. Ruy Barbosa
  3. Craig Delong
Full Results
Upcoming
MXGP of
Russia
Sun Jun 13
Articles
Upcoming
Motocross
High Point
Sat Jun 19
Articles
Full Schedule

Racer X Films: 2021 Yamaha YZ250F Garage Build

June 8, 2021 3:00pm | by: , &

Just because you may be on the heavier side doesn’t necessarily mean you need 450cc underneath you when thinking about purchasing a new motorcycle. Sometimes all you need is a little more love to the engine in order to find just the right power to weight ratio. In all honesty, sometimes you don’t even need to modify your 250F as these new 250 four-strokes pack a lot in a small package. When you’re not in the greatest of shape and you’re trying to maximize your ride time a 250 four-stroke is a viable option. We grab Northern Californian Zeb Armstrong’s 2021 Yamaha YZ250F, go over why he chose a 250 four-stroke over a 450, and why one of these sized machines should be a consideration even when you’re older and rounder.

Build: Zeb Armstrong / Allan Brown

Photos/Video: Spencer Owens

Text: Kris Keefer

Products & Services Used:

Allan Brown Motorsports

Race Team Porting, Valve Seat by Fast Core Mods, Custom Intake and Combustion Chamber Machining, Transmission and Shifting Mechanism, ISF Service, WPC Treatment, Engine Case Mod (improved clutch oil flow and lubrication), Camshafts (race team spec), Billet Custom Lobe Camshaft, Valve Lifter DLC Coated, Valve Springs PSI 1200 Series to Match Camshaft and ECU Settings

@allanbrownmx

JE Pistons

Custom Race Spec Piston, 14.5:1 compression, WPC Treated, DLC Lightweight Wrist Pin

www.jepistons.com

Crank Works

CWI Pro Rod, Connecting Rod

www.crankworks.com

Vortex

X10 ECU with Race Team Maps

www.vortexcdi.com

GYTR

Clutch Basket, Flywheel

www.shopyamaha.com/GYTR

Rekluse

CoreManual TorqDrive Clutch

www.rekluse.com

FMF

Factory 4.1 RCT Titanium System w/Carbon End Cap

www.fmfracing.com

Twin Air

Power Flow Kit

www.twinair.com

Maxima

530MX Oil

www.maximausa.com

  • ZEB_YZF250_OWENSCE8U8388 Spencer Owens
  • ZEB_YZF250_OWENSCE8U8396 Spencer Owens
  • ZEB_YZF250_OWENSCE8U8406 Spencer Owens
  • ZEB_YZF250_OWENSCE8U8410 Spencer Owens
  • ZEB_YZF250_OWENSCE8U8414 Spencer Owens
  • ZEB_YZF250_OWENSCE8U8421 Spencer Owens
  • ZEB_YZF250_OWENSCE8U8434 Spencer Owens
  • ZEB_YZF250_OWENSCE8U8441 Spencer Owens
  • ZEB_YZF250_OWENSCE8U8448 Spencer Owens

ABOUT DECAL WORKS

Founded in 1989 by Ron and Janeen Joynt, DeCal Works has been the industry leader in pre-printed decals and custom graphics for 30 years. With a passion for racing and innovation, DeCal Works has, since its early days, focused its attention on high-quality products with great customer service.

TGI Freeday - Newsletter Giveaway
By subscribing, you agree to our privacy policy. Must be 18 years of age or older to win.
Forms on this page are protected by reCAPTCHA, its Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Read Now
July 2021 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The July 2021 Digital Issue Availalbe Now