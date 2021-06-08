Racer X Films: 2021 Yamaha YZ250F Garage Build
Just because you may be on the heavier side doesn’t necessarily mean you need 450cc underneath you when thinking about purchasing a new motorcycle. Sometimes all you need is a little more love to the engine in order to find just the right power to weight ratio. In all honesty, sometimes you don’t even need to modify your 250F as these new 250 four-strokes pack a lot in a small package. When you’re not in the greatest of shape and you’re trying to maximize your ride time a 250 four-stroke is a viable option. We grab Northern Californian Zeb Armstrong’s 2021 Yamaha YZ250F, go over why he chose a 250 four-stroke over a 450, and why one of these sized machines should be a consideration even when you’re older and rounder.
Build: Zeb Armstrong / Allan Brown
Photos/Video: Spencer Owens
Text: Kris Keefer
Products & Services Used:
Allan Brown Motorsports
Race Team Porting, Valve Seat by Fast Core Mods, Custom Intake and Combustion Chamber Machining, Transmission and Shifting Mechanism, ISF Service, WPC Treatment, Engine Case Mod (improved clutch oil flow and lubrication), Camshafts (race team spec), Billet Custom Lobe Camshaft, Valve Lifter DLC Coated, Valve Springs PSI 1200 Series to Match Camshaft and ECU Settings
JE Pistons
Custom Race Spec Piston, 14.5:1 compression, WPC Treated, DLC Lightweight Wrist Pin
Crank Works
CWI Pro Rod,
Vortex
X10 ECU with Race Team Maps
GYTR
Clutch Basket, Flywheel
Rekluse
CoreManual TorqDrive Clutch
FMF
Factory 4.1 RCT Titanium System w/Carbon End Cap
Twin Air
Power Flow Kit
Maxima
530MX Oil
