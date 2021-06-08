Just because you may be on the heavier side doesn’t necessarily mean you need 450cc underneath you when thinking about purchasing a new motorcycle. Sometimes all you need is a little more love to the engine in order to find just the right power to weight ratio. In all honesty, sometimes you don’t even need to modify your 250F as these new 250 four-strokes pack a lot in a small package. When you’re not in the greatest of shape and you’re trying to maximize your ride time a 250 four-stroke is a viable option. We grab Northern Californian Zeb Armstrong’s 2021 Yamaha YZ250F, go over why he chose a 250 four-stroke over a 450, and why one of these sized machines should be a consideration even when you’re older and rounder.

Build: Zeb Armstrong / Allan Brown

Photos/Video: Spencer Owens

Text: Kris Keefer

Products & Services Used:

Allan Brown Motorsports

Race Team Porting, Valve Seat by Fast Core Mods, Custom Intake and Combustion Chamber Machining, Transmission and Shifting Mechanism, ISF Service, WPC Treatment, Engine Case Mod (improved clutch oil flow and lubrication), Camshafts (race team spec), Billet Custom Lobe Camshaft, Valve Lifter DLC Coated, Valve Springs PSI 1200 Series to Match Camshaft and ECU Settings

@allanbrownmx

JE Pistons

Custom Race Spec Piston, 14.5:1 compression, WPC Treated, DLC Lightweight Wrist Pin

www.jepistons.com

Crank Works

CWI Pro Rod, Connecting Rod

www.crankworks.com

Vortex

X10 ECU with Race Team Maps

www.vortexcdi.com

GYTR

Clutch Basket, Flywheel

www.shopyamaha.com/GYTR

Rekluse

CoreManual TorqDrive Clutch

www.rekluse.com

FMF

Factory 4.1 RCT Titanium System w/Carbon End Cap

www.fmfracing.com

Twin Air

Power Flow Kit

www.twinair.com

Maxima

530MX Oil

www.maximausa.com