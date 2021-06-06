Saturday Night Live: Thunder Valley

Storylines are as much a part of racing as the actual results, especially at the beginning of the season when speculation still runs wild. It can take a while for solid ones to develop, but in just two races this summer we’ve already seen some pretty strong storylines take hold. Let’s dive right into this weekend’s Saturday Night Live and get into them.

Before the first gate drop of the season the story swirling around Ken Roczen was that he may not be ready for the season to begin. He himself used the word, “disconnected,” to describe how he felt with his bike while preparing for the 2021 season of Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross. Well, we can officially put an end to that sort of talk right now—Roczen backed up his strong second-moto win last week by putting on an incredible show of dominance at Thunder Valley. He led for much of the first moto before giving up spots to Adam Cianciarulo and Dylan Ferrandis, but instead of settling in for third, he fought back and was able to pass both guys back for the moto win. Ferrandis, who’d lost his rear brake, made the pass on himself easy for Roczen by accidentally jumping off the track with two laps remaining, but Roczen was already all over him and probably would have made the pass anyway. It was an incredible display of closing strength from Roczen and was reminiscent of the form that saw him lay waste to everyone in the summer of 2016.

In the second moto there would be no battling for the win—Roczen took the lead from Cooper Webb in the first several corners and disappeared in a fashion that can only be described as dominant. It was the first time he’d gone 1-1 since winning Unadilla in 2019, and before that, he hadn’t done it since Ironman in 2016. Afterward he admitted he’d surprised himself with these rides.