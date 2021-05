Film/Text: FLY Racing

Zach Osborne is no stranger to the feeling of being a champion. His career accomplishments speak for themselves with multiple championships wins and the current number 1 plate going into the 2021 Pro Motocross season, but with that comes adversity and battling injuries. Join us as we dive into the preparation and struggles Zacho was faced with when chasing the 2020 Pro Motocross championship.