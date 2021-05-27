Results Archive
GNCC
John Penton
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Josh Strang
  2. Ben Kelley
  3. Steward Baylor
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Craig Delong
  2. Lyndon Snodgrass
  3. Jonathan Girroir
Full Results
Upcoming
Motocross
Fox Raceway 1
Sat May 29
Articles
Upcoming
Australian MX
Gillman
Sun May 30
Articles
Upcoming
GNCC
Mason-Dixon
Sat Jun 5
Articles
Upcoming
Motocross
Thunder Valley
Sat Jun 5
Articles
Full Schedule

Watch: The John Penton GNCC Highlights

May 27, 2021 8:45am | by:

Video Highlights Courtesy of GNCC Racing

Check out the highlights from the seventh round of the 2021 Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series at The John Penton GNCC from Sunday Creek Raceway in Millfield, Ohio.

Josh Strang claimed his first overall win of the season—and his first The John Penton GNCC Overall win of his long career. FMF/KTM Factory Racing's Ben Kelley was leading when the white flag came out but a put by Strang allowed the #114 to claim the win. Kelley finished in second, just barely ahead of AmPro Yamaha’s Steward Baylor, who had an interesting stop during the race. Through seven rounds, Kelley continues to lead the points. The series will be back in action next at the Mason-Dixon GNCC on June 5 and 6 at Mathews Farm in Mount Morris, Pennsylvania .

2021 The John Penton GNCC Results

GNCC

John Penton - Overall Race

May 22, 2021
Sunday Creek Raceway
Millfield, OH United States
RiderTimeIntervalBest Lap Hometown Bike
1Josh Strang 03:03:05.038 Inverell Australia Kawasaki
2Ben Kelley 03:03:11.899 Harwinton, CT United States KTM
3Steward Baylor 03:03:12.593 Belton, SC United States Yamaha
4Ricky Russell 03:04:37.180 Duvall, WA United States GasGas
5Josh Toth 03:04:52.959 Winstead, CT United States KTM
Full Results
GNCC

John Penton - XC2 Pro Race

May 22, 2021
Sunday Creek Raceway
Millfield, OH United States
RiderTimeIntervalBest Lap Hometown Bike
1Craig Delong 03:09:10.578 Morgantown, PA United States Husqvarna
2Lyndon Snodgrass 03:10:19.505 Australia Kawasaki
3Jonathan Girroir 03:11:08.420 Southwick, MA United States GasGas
4Benjamin Nelko 03:11:45.117 Aliquippa, PA United States Husqvarna
5Cody J Barnes 03:11:51.500 Sterling, IL United States Honda
Full Results
GNCC

John Penton - XC3 Pro-Am Race

May 22, 2021
Sunday Creek Raceway
Millfield, OH United States
RiderTimeIntervalBest Lap Hometown Bike
1Ben Parsons 03:18:26.930 Orlando, FL United States GasGas
2Jonathan Johnson 03:22:09.759 Landrum, SC United States Husqvarna
3Chase A Colville 03:27:24.419 West Sunbury, PA United States Yamaha
4Noah Clark 03:28:03.478 Ozark, MO United States Yamaha
5Michael J Pillar 03:30:05.034 Dover, OH United States GasGas
Full Results
GNCC

John Penton - WXC Race

May 22, 2021
Sunday Creek Raceway
Millfield, OH United States
RiderTimeIntervalBest Lap Hometown Bike
1Rachael Archer 01:58:25.819 New Zealand Yamaha
2Korie Steede 02:01:04.677 Beloit, OH United States Kawasaki
3Tayla Jones 02:01:59.499 Yass Australia Husqvarna
4Becca N Sheets 02:02:17.300 Circleville, OH United States Yamaha
5Mackenzie Tricker 02:02:48.210 Travelers Rest, SC United States KTM
Full Results

TGI Freeday - Newsletter Giveaway
By subscribing, you agree to our privacy policy. Must be 18 years of age or older to win.
Forms on this page are protected by reCAPTCHA, its Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Read Now
July 2021 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The July 2021 Digital Issue Availalbe Now