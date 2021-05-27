Video Highlights Courtesy of GNCC Racing

Check out the highlights from the seventh round of the 2021 Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series at The John Penton GNCC from Sunday Creek Raceway in Millfield, Ohio.

Josh Strang claimed his first overall win of the season—and his first The John Penton GNCC Overall win of his long career. FMF/KTM Factory Racing's Ben Kelley was leading when the white flag came out but a put by Strang allowed the #114 to claim the win. Kelley finished in second, just barely ahead of AmPro Yamaha’s Steward Baylor, who had an interesting stop during the race. Through seven rounds, Kelley continues to lead the points. The series will be back in action next at the Mason-Dixon GNCC on June 5 and 6 at Mathews Farm in Mount Morris, Pennsylvania .

2021 The John Penton GNCC Results