Mad Skills Motocross 3 is here and there's a whole new look to the classic mobile game! A whole new 3D perspective has been added to the series with the ability to throw whips now, but the feeling of the game will still be much of the same that we've come to know and love from Turborilla. We caught up with Lead Game Designer Joe Welch to discuss what's new with the game and what users can expect from the third installment of the series.

