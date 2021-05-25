Results Archive
GNCC
John Penton
  1. Josh Strang
  2. Ben Kelley
  3. Steward Baylor
  1. Craig Delong
  2. Lyndon Snodgrass
  3. Jonathan Girroir
Motocross
Fox Raceway 1
Sat May 29
Australian MX
Gillman
Sun May 30
GNCC
Mason-Dixon
Sat Jun 5
Motocross
Thunder Valley
Sat Jun 5
Full Schedule

Racer X Films: Mad Skills Motocross 3

May 25, 2021 11:00am | by:

Mad Skills Motocross 3 is here and there's a whole new look to the classic mobile game! A whole new 3D perspective has been added to the series with the ability to throw whips now, but the feeling of the game will still be much of the same that we've come to know and love from Turborilla. We caught up with Lead Game Designer Joe Welch to discuss what's new with the game and what users can expect from the third installment of the series.

Learn more about Mad Skills Motocross 3.

