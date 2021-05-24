Results Archive
Fly Racing Racer X Podcast: Pro Motocross Preview

May 24, 2021 4:00pm
FLY Racing’s 2021 line has been improved and expanded, offering the industry’s widest range of moto and off-road products. Led by the revolutionary Formula helmet featuring Rheon technology, FLY Racing has taken big steps forward with the all new Lite pant and Zone Pro goggle. Debuted at this year’s Monster Energy AMA Supercross by Justin Brayton and the Muc-Off Honda team, the Zone Pro goggle delivers premium performance from a brand you know and trust. Fearless Pursuit. FLY Racing.

Weege, JT, and I get together to discuss what we think is going to happen this summer in the 250 and 450 Classes of the 2021 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship. This is the audio taken from the Racer X Video MX Preview Shows, which you can watch below.

Listen to the 450 Class preview podcast file directly or get it from Stitcher, the PulpMX App, or your local podcast player.

Listen to the 250 Class preview podcast file directly or get it from Stitcher, the PulpMX App, or your local podcast player.

By subscribing, you agree to our privacy policy.
