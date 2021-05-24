FLY Racing’s 2021 line has been improved and expanded, offering the industry’s widest range of moto and off-road products. Led by the revolutionary Formula helmet featuring Rheon technology, FLY Racing has taken big steps forward with the all new Lite pant and Zone Pro goggle. Debuted at this year’s Monster Energy AMA Supercross by Justin Brayton and the Muc-Off Honda team, the Zone Pro goggle delivers premium performance from a brand you know and trust. Fearless Pursuit. FLY Racing.

Weege, JT, and I get together to discuss what we think is going to happen this summer in the 250 and 450 Classes of the 2021 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship. This is the audio taken from the Racer X Video MX Preview Shows, which you can watch below.