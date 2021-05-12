TICKET INFORMATION

Tickets for newly announced shows promoted by Indigo Road Entertainment go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. (local time) on Friday, May 21. To purchase tickets, visit NitroCircus.com.

Fans also have three opportunities to step to the front of the line and get the best seats in the house! Details regarding special pre-sales listed below:

Starting Monday, May 17 at 10 a.m. (local time):

Nitro Circus Daredevil Nation Fan Club pre-sale: Go to Daredevil-Nation.com to register.

Pre-sale for ballpark season ticketholders: Go to https://nitrocircus.com/tour/north-america-you-got-this-2020/ to register.

Starting Wednesday, May 19 at 10 a.m. (local time):

Indigo Road Entertainment pre-sale: Go to com to register.

In select cities COVID-19 parameters have delayed on sale announcements temporarily. Tickets for these markets will go on sale by this summer. More information regarding these dates is coming soon.

SPECIAL INFORMATION FOR RESCHEDULED 2020 SHOWS

For rescheduled 2020 shows (* listed in the itinerary below), all tickets from the previous dates will be honored at the rescheduled events. Additional tickets for these shows are available for purchase now at NitroCircus.com.

Nitro Circus: You Got This 2021 North America Tour Itinerary

CITY VENUE SHOW DATE Winston-Salem, NC USA * Truist Field at Wake Forest University August 14, 2021 Durham, NC USA * Durham Bulls Athletic Park August 15, 2021 Monroe, WA (Seattle) USA * Evergreen Speedway August 20, 2021 Reno, NV USA * Greater Nevada Field August 22, 2021 Papillion, NE (Omaha) USA Werner Park August 26, 2021 Dayton, OH USA * Day Air Ballpark August 28, 2021 Wichita, KS USA Riverfront Stadium September 3, 2021 Des Moines, IA USA Principal Park September 4, 2021 Rochester, NY USA Frontier Field September 10, 2021 Hamilton, ON Canada * Tim Hortons Field September 11, 2021 Tulsa, OK USA ONEOK Field September 16, 2021 Colorado Springs, CO USA UCHealth Park September 18, 2021 Allentown, PA USA Coca-Cola Ballpark September 25, 2021 Lansing, MI USA * Jackson Field October 1, 2021 Traverse City, MI USA Turtle Creek Stadium October 2, 2021 Amarillo, TX USA Hodgetown Stadium October 8, 2021 Midland, TX USA Momentum Bank Ballpark October 9, 2021 Round Rock, TX USA Dell Diamond October 10, 2021 Pensacola, FL USA Blue Wahoos Stadium October 14, 2021 Nashville, TN USA First Horizon Park October 15, 2021 Jackson, TN USA The Ballpark at Jackson October 16, 2021 Mesa, AZ (Phoenix) USA * Sloan Park October 22, 2021 El Paso, TX USA * Southwest University Park October 23, 2021 Las Vegas, NV USA Las Vegas Ballpark October 30, 2021 Daytona Beach, FL USA Jackie Robinson Park November 5, 2021 San Bernardino, CA USA San Manuel Stadium November 12, 2021 Stockton, CA USA Banner Island Ballpark November 13, 2021

* Rescheduled 2020 shows. On sale now a newly-announced shows not going on sale on May 21. On sale date to be announced soon.

All other dates: Newly-announced shows promoted by Indigo Road Entertainment. On sale May 21

TOUR HIGHLIGHTS

Nitro Circus: You Got This will feature a packed roster of top international action sports athletes highlighted by Australia’s Ryan Williams, a dual threat on both BMX and scooter. Williams is already a four-time Nitro World Games winner as well as a three-time X Games gold medalist. Nitro ringleader Travis Pastrana considers him, “Hands down, the best action sports athlete alive today.”

Decorated U.S. BMX rider Kurtis Downs will push Williams to raise his game every night. In March, Downs stunned America competing in TBS’ “Go-Big Show,” ultimately battling his way to the finals during the national broadcast. Mountain bike pro, Nitro Circus contraptions king and professional fun-haver Dusty Wygle will also brave the Giganta ramp, dropping in with vehicles that have no business going airborne.

Aussie Jarryd McNeil, the first moto rider to win four consecutive X Games golds in a single discipline (just a small portion of his 15-medal trophy case) will lead Nitro’s FMX team. The moto lineup also includes fellow countryman Blake “Bilko” Williams, a multiple X Games medalist in his own right, American FMX legend Adam Jones, Javier Villegas from Chile - an X Games medalist who has also podiumed at Nitro World Games – and more.

Fans looking to get an insider’s look at the You Got This tour can enjoy Mic’d Up Live, the Nitro Circus VIP experience. Mic’d Up Live offers fans under the helmet access to the biggest show in action sports. Exclusive opportunities include: hearing from some of Nitro’s athletes as they talk to the VIP crowd prior to the show from the top of the ramps, getting their first-hand play-by-play as they fly through the air; watching as they prepare for the event; early entry inside the venue before doors open to the general public.

NEW PARTNERSHIP

“We are excited to team with Indigo Road and deliver action-packed fun to audiences from coast to coast,” says Joe Carr, CEO of Thrill One Sports and Entertainment, parent company of Nitro Circus. “Every live show is an immediate adrenaline rush that must be experienced in person. The Nitro Circus athletes have missed the roar of a live crowd and can’t wait to reconnect with our amazing fans.”

“Nitro Circus is the epitome of thrilling entertainment,” said Denny Baxter, President & CEO of Indigo Road Entertainment. “We have always been committed to producing top-notch live experiences, and audiences can expect nothing less than awe-inspiring, jaw-dropping performances from our partners at Nitro Circus.”

For more Nitro Circus news, including tour updates, exclusive behind-the-scenes content and more, go to http://www.nitrocircus.com and follow Nitro Circus on Instagram and Facebook. Dates and athlete appearances subject to change.