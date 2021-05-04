Video Highlights Courtesy of GNCC Racing

Check out the highlights from the sixth round of the 2021 Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series at the Hoosier GNCC from Ironman Raceway in Crawfordsville, Indiana.

Steward Baylor claimed yet another over win to make it four straight for the AmPro Yamaha rider. FMF/KTM Factory Racing's Ben Kelley (the current points leader) finished in second and Baylor’s AmPro Yamaha teammate Layne Michael rounded out the podium for his first top-three of the season. The series will be back in action next at The John Penton GNCC on May 22-23 at Sunday Creek Raceway in Millfield, Ohio.

2021 Hoosier GNCC Results