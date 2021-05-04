Results Archive
Supercross
Salt Lake City 1
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Marvin Musquin
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Malcolm Stewart
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Jo Shimoda
  2. Jett Lawrence
  3. Colt Nichols
Full Results
Supercross
Salt Lake City 2
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Marvin Musquin
  3. Chase Sexton
Full Results
250SX Showdown Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Colt Nichols
  3. Hunter Lawrence
Full Results
Australian MX
Canberra
Articles
GNCC
Hoosier
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Steward Baylor
  2. Ben Kelley
  3. Layne Michael
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Michael Witkowski
  3. Cody J Barnes
Full Results
Full Schedule

Watch: Hoosier GNCC Highlights

May 4, 2021 5:35pm | by:

Video Highlights Courtesy of GNCC Racing

Check out the highlights from the sixth round of the 2021 Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series at the Hoosier GNCC from Ironman Raceway in Crawfordsville, Indiana.

Steward Baylor claimed yet another over win to make it four straight for the AmPro Yamaha rider. FMF/KTM Factory Racing's Ben Kelley (the current points leader) finished in second and Baylor’s AmPro Yamaha teammate Layne Michael rounded out the podium for his first top-three of the season. The series will be back in action next at The John Penton GNCC on May 22-23 at Sunday Creek Raceway in Millfield, Ohio.

2021 Hoosier GNCC Results

GNCC

Hoosier - Overall Race

May 2, 2021
Ironman Raceway
Crawfordsville, IN United States
RiderTimeIntervalBest Lap Hometown Bike
1Steward Baylor 03:02:13.050 Belton, SC United States Yamaha
2Ben Kelley 03:02:48.179 Harwinton, CT United States KTM
3Layne Michael 03:03:26.450 Fairmont, WV United States Yamaha
4Thad Duvall 03:04:55.536 Williamstown, WV United States Husqvarna
5Jordan Ashburn 03:06:05.090 Cookeville, TN United States Husqvarna
Full Results
GNCC

Hoosier - XC2 Pro Race

May 2, 2021
Ironman Raceway
Crawfordsville, IN United States
RiderTimeIntervalBest Lap Hometown Bike
1Jonathan Girroir 03:09:13.607 Southwick, MA United States GasGas
2Michael Witkowski 03:09:14.591 North Liberty, IN United States Yamaha
3Cody J Barnes 03:15:31.650 Sterling, IL United States Honda
4Liam Draper 03:16:49.091 Auckland New Zealand KTM
5Thorn Devlin 03:16:50.238 Tamaqua, PA United States Beta
Full Results
GNCC

Hoosier - XC3 Pro-Am Race

May 2, 2021
Ironman Raceway
Crawfordsville, IN United States
RiderTimeIntervalBest Lap Hometown Bike
1Jonathan Johnson 03:17:36.838 Landrum, SC United States Husqvarna
2Chase A Colville 03:17:47.530 West Sunbury, PA United States Yamaha
3Ben Parsons 03:19:51.434 Orlando, FL United States GasGas
4Max Fernandez 03:20:55.619 Ottsville, PA United States Beta
5Zack Hayes 03:21:22.339 Sumter, SC United States KTM
Full Results
GNCC

Hoosier - WXC Race

May 2, 2021
Ironman Raceway
Crawfordsville, IN United States
RiderTimeIntervalBest Lap Hometown Bike
1Becca N Sheets 01:52:42.459 Circleville, OH United States Yamaha
2Rachael Archer 01:53:48.812 New Zealand Yamaha
3Korie Steede 01:55:37.290 Beloit, OH United States Kawasaki
4Mackenzie Tricker 01:59:51.056 Travelers Rest, SC United States KTM
5Tayla Jones 02:01:20.998 Yass Australia Husqvarna
Full Results

TGI Freeday - Newsletter Giveaway
By subscribing, you agree to our privacy policy. Must be 18 years of age or older to win.
Forms on this page are protected by reCAPTCHA, its Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Read Now
June 2021 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The June 2021 Digital Issue Availalbe Now