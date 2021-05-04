Watch: Hoosier GNCC Highlights
May 4, 2021 5:35pm | by: Press Release
Video Highlights Courtesy of GNCC Racing
Check out the highlights from the sixth round of the 2021 Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series at the Hoosier GNCC from Ironman Raceway in Crawfordsville, Indiana.
Steward Baylor claimed yet another over win to make it four straight for the AmPro Yamaha rider. FMF/KTM Factory Racing's Ben Kelley (the current points leader) finished in second and Baylor’s AmPro Yamaha teammate Layne Michael rounded out the podium for his first top-three of the season. The series will be back in action next at The John Penton GNCC on May 22-23 at Sunday Creek Raceway in Millfield, Ohio.
2021 Hoosier GNCC Results
GNCC
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Steward Baylor
|03:02:13.050
|Belton, SC
|Yamaha
|2
|Ben Kelley
|03:02:48.179
|Harwinton, CT
|KTM
|3
|Layne Michael
|03:03:26.450
|Fairmont, WV
|Yamaha
|4
|Thad Duvall
|03:04:55.536
|Williamstown, WV
|Husqvarna
|5
|Jordan Ashburn
|03:06:05.090
|Cookeville, TN
|Husqvarna
GNCC
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Jonathan Girroir
|03:09:13.607
|Southwick, MA
|GasGas
|2
|Michael Witkowski
|03:09:14.591
|North Liberty, IN
|Yamaha
|3
|Cody J Barnes
|03:15:31.650
|Sterling, IL
|Honda
|4
|Liam Draper
|03:16:49.091
|Auckland
|KTM
|5
|Thorn Devlin
|03:16:50.238
|Tamaqua, PA
|Beta
GNCC
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Jonathan Johnson
|03:17:36.838
|Landrum, SC
|Husqvarna
|2
|Chase A Colville
|03:17:47.530
|West Sunbury, PA
|Yamaha
|3
|Ben Parsons
|03:19:51.434
|Orlando, FL
|GasGas
|4
|Max Fernandez
|03:20:55.619
|Ottsville, PA
|Beta
|5
|Zack Hayes
|03:21:22.339
|Sumter, SC
|KTM
GNCC
Hoosier - WXC RaceMay 2, 2021
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Becca N Sheets
|01:52:42.459
|Circleville, OH
|Yamaha
|2
|Rachael Archer
|01:53:48.812
|Yamaha
|3
|Korie Steede
|01:55:37.290
|Beloit, OH
|Kawasaki
|4
|Mackenzie Tricker
|01:59:51.056
|Travelers Rest, SC
|KTM
|5
|Tayla Jones
|02:01:20.998
|Yass
|Husqvarna