Stu Baylor’s comeback attempt in the Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series continues, now featuring four-straight wins. That’s just in GNCC, also, because Stu has spent his other weekend’s winning in AMA National Enduro and the U.S. Sprint Enduro Series. Baylor started the GNCC season in a huge hole after missing round one with injury, and struggling at round two with a clutch problem. It’s been all wins since, and after his fourth-straight over the weekend in Indiana, he knows the score.

“Five points,” he said, accurately calculating his deficit to series’ leader Ben Kelley.

On this day, Baylor’s stiffest competition down the stretch came from Kelley himself. After Baylor and his AmPro Yamaha teammate Layne Michael got out front early, Kelley put in a charge to get to second and bid for the win. Baylor had enough to hold him off.

"Yeah, it was really good, I got a pretty good start, I think fourth again, we got into the woods and I made some really quick passes to get into the lead in the first mile,” said Baylor to RacerTV.com. “I made a mistake and Layne got by and I was okay with following him. He was riding good and we were carrying a good pace for a bit. We kind of separated ourselves for quite a while, but then we had one lap where we both struggled with the lappers. We both got stuck in a mud hole and we went from 40 seconds up to I think 7 seconds up on Kelly and Ricky Russell. So, we lost a lot of time there and then it sounds like Layne got hung up again by himself. I was able to separate myself there. I knew Kelly was coming, I put a heater down I think on lap there with three to go. Two to go, I don’t even know what happened. I had had a massive crash earlier, but there at the end, I made a lot of mistakes, I got cleaned by a lapped once and fell on my own once as well. I was really struggling and I think it was down to a seven second lead going into the last lap. I just needed to focus and hit my marks and that’s what we did. I pulled out a good enough lead at the end to ride my own race.”