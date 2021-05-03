In the 450SX class, Ken Roczen jumped out to the early race lead ahead of Marvin Musquin, Cooper Webb, and Chase Sexton. Sexton passed Webb to move into second before then passing his teammate Roczen for the race lead. Webb managed to pass Roczen and then his teammate Musquin followed through past the #94 as well. Roczen started to drop position after position before eventually finishing in tenth place. Then, Webb caught Sexton out front and capitalized on a mistake from the Honda HRC rider to made a pass to take over the race lead. Webb would go on to take his eighth main event win of the season as he was crowned 2021 450SX champion. Webb (who won the 2019 450SX title) becomes only the 11th rider to earn multiple premier class AMA Supercross championships.