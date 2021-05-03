Results Archive
Supercross
Salt Lake City 1
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Marvin Musquin
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Malcolm Stewart
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Jo Shimoda
  2. Jett Lawrence
  3. Colt Nichols
Full Results
Supercross
Salt Lake City 2
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Marvin Musquin
  3. Chase Sexton
Full Results
250SX Showdown Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Colt Nichols
  3. Hunter Lawrence
Full Results
Australian MX
Canberra
Articles
GNCC
Hoosier
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Steward Baylor
  2. Ben Kelley
  3. Layne Michael
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Michael Witkowski
  3. Cody J Barnes
Full Results
Full Schedule

Watch: Salt Lake City 2 SX Highlights

May 3, 2021 1:00pm
Watch: Salt Lake City 2 SX Highlights

Video highlights courtesy of Monster Energy Supercross.

In the 250SX Dave Coombs Sr. East/West Showdown, Colt Nichols jumped to the early race lead. Eventually Jett Lawrence took the race lead and would take the win. Nichols finished second to wrap up his 250SX East Region title. Hunter Lawrence charged back from a crash, finishing in third place as Justin Cooper finished in ninth place in order to clinch his 250SX West Region title.

Supercross

Salt Lake City 2 (East/West Showdown) - 250SX Showdown Main Event

May 1, 2021
Rice-Eccles Stadium
Salt Lake City, UT United States
RiderTimeIntervalBest Lap Hometown Bike
1Jett Lawrence 22 Laps0:43.841 Landsborough Australia Honda CRF250R
2Colt Nichols +01.1120:43.942 Muskogee, OK United States Yamaha YZ250F
3Hunter Lawrence +05.6080:43.915 Landsborough Australia Honda CRF250R
4Cameron McAdoo +06.7440:44.208 Sioux City, IA United States Kawasaki KX250
5Seth Hammaker +12.1710:44.103 Bainbridge, PA United States Kawasaki KX250
6Jo Shimoda +17.9720:44.083 Suzuka Japan Kawasaki KX250
7Pierce Brown +22.7450:44.475 Sandy, UT United States GasGas MC 250F
8Jalek Swoll +25.8430:44.690 Belleview, FL United States Husqvarna FC 250
9Justin Cooper +28.2910:44.953 Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States Yamaha YZ250F
10Kyle Peters +29.3440:45.216 Greensboro, NC United States Honda CRF250R
Full Results

Championship Finish

250SX East Region

Colt Nichols claimed the 2021 250SX East Region title (his first professional title). 

Supercross

250SX East Standings - 2021

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Colt Nichols Muskogee, OK United States210
2Jo Shimoda Suzuka Japan181
3Jett Lawrence Landsborough Australia177
4Christian Craig
Temecula, CA United States158
5Michael Mosiman Sebastopol, CA United States124
6Josh Osby Valparaiso, IN United States111
7Joshua Varize Perris, CA United States104
8Thomas Do France101
9Mitchell Oldenburg
Alvord, TX United States91
10Logan Karnow Vermilion, OH United States80
Full Standings

250SX West Region

Justin Cooper claimed the 2021 250SX West Region title (his first professional title). 

Supercross

250SX West Standings - 2021

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Justin Cooper Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States194
2Hunter Lawrence Landsborough Australia181
3Cameron McAdoo Sioux City, IA United States177
4Seth Hammaker Bainbridge, PA United States160
5Jalek Swoll Belleview, FL United States153
6Garrett Marchbanks Coalville, UT United States137
7Nate Thrasher Livingston, TN United States127
8Kyle Peters Greensboro, NC United States124
9Coty Schock Dover, DE United States104
10Mitchell Harrison Lansing, MI United States90
Full Standings

In the 450SX class, Ken Roczen jumped out to the early race lead ahead of Marvin Musquin, Cooper Webb, and Chase Sexton. Sexton passed Webb to move into second before then passing his teammate Roczen for the race lead. Webb managed to pass Roczen and then his teammate Musquin followed through past the #94 as well. Roczen started to drop position after position before eventually finishing in tenth place. Then, Webb caught Sexton out front and capitalized on a mistake from the Honda HRC rider to made a pass to take over the race lead. Webb would go on to take his eighth main event win of the season as he was crowned 2021 450SX champion. Webb (who won the 2019 450SX title) becomes only the 11th rider to earn multiple premier class AMA Supercross championships.

Supercross

Salt Lake City 2 (East/West Showdown) - 450SX Main Event

May 1, 2021
Rice-Eccles Stadium
Salt Lake City, UT United States
RiderTimeIntervalBest Lap Hometown Bike
1Cooper Webb 29 Laps0:43.108 Newport, NC United States KTM 450 SX-F
2Marvin Musquin +03.5560:43.228 La Reole France KTM 450 SX-F
3Chase Sexton +05.5660:42.603 La Moille, IL United States Honda CRF450R
4Dylan Ferrandis +08.3000:43.150 Avignon France Yamaha YZ450F
5Malcolm Stewart +10.8470:43.181 Haines City, FL United States Yamaha YZ450F
6Joey Savatgy +12.9180:43.488 Thomasville, GA United States KTM 450 SX-F
7Justin Barcia +16.0360:42.981 Monroe, NY United States GasGas MC 450F
8Aaron Plessinger +16.8680:43.259 Hamilton, OH United States Yamaha YZ450F
9Eli Tomac +20.9160:43.264 Cortez, CO United States Kawasaki KX450
10Ken Roczen +22.2580:42.731 Mattstedt Germany Honda CRF450R
Full Results

Championship Finish

Cooper Webb claimed the 2021 450SX title, making him a two-time premier class champion (his maiden 450SX title was in 2019).

Supercross

450SX Standings - 2021

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States388
2Ken Roczen Mattstedt Germany353
3Eli Tomac Cortez, CO United States326
4Justin Barcia Monroe, NY United States289
5Aaron Plessinger Hamilton, OH United States264
6Malcolm Stewart Haines City, FL United States248
7Dylan Ferrandis Avignon France237
8Jason Anderson Edgewood, NM United States237
9Marvin Musquin La Reole France231
10Joey Savatgy Thomasville, GA United States207
Full Standings

TGI Freeday - Newsletter Giveaway
By subscribing, you agree to our privacy policy. Must be 18 years of age or older to win.
Forms on this page are protected by reCAPTCHA, its Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Read Now
June 2021 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The June 2021 Digital Issue Availalbe Now