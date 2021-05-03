Watch: Salt Lake City 2 SX Highlights
Video highlights courtesy of Monster Energy Supercross.
In the 250SX Dave Coombs Sr. East/West Showdown, Colt Nichols jumped to the early race lead. Eventually Jett Lawrence took the race lead and would take the win. Nichols finished second to wrap up his 250SX East Region title. Hunter Lawrence charged back from a crash, finishing in third place as Justin Cooper finished in ninth place in order to clinch his 250SX West Region title.
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|22 Laps
|0:43.841
|Landsborough
|Honda CRF250R
|2
|Colt Nichols
|+01.112
|0:43.942
|Muskogee, OK
|Yamaha YZ250F
|3
|Hunter Lawrence
|+05.608
|0:43.915
|Landsborough
|Honda CRF250R
|4
|Cameron McAdoo
|+06.744
|0:44.208
|Sioux City, IA
|Kawasaki KX250
|5
|Seth Hammaker
|+12.171
|0:44.103
|Bainbridge, PA
|Kawasaki KX250
|6
|Jo Shimoda
|+17.972
|0:44.083
|Suzuka
|Kawasaki KX250
|7
|Pierce Brown
|+22.745
|0:44.475
|Sandy, UT
|GasGas MC 250F
|8
|Jalek Swoll
|+25.843
|0:44.690
|Belleview, FL
|Husqvarna FC 250
|9
|Justin Cooper
|+28.291
|0:44.953
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|Yamaha YZ250F
|10
|Kyle Peters
|+29.344
|0:45.216
|Greensboro, NC
|Honda CRF250R
Championship Finish
250SX East Region
Colt Nichols claimed the 2021 250SX East Region title (his first professional title).
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Colt Nichols
|Muskogee, OK
|210
|2
|Jo Shimoda
|Suzuka
|181
|3
|Jett Lawrence
|Landsborough
|177
|4
|
Christian Craig
|Temecula, CA
|158
|5
|Michael Mosiman
|Sebastopol, CA
|124
|6
|Josh Osby
|Valparaiso, IN
|111
|7
|Joshua Varize
|Perris, CA
|104
|8
|Thomas Do
|101
|9
|
Mitchell Oldenburg
|Alvord, TX
|91
|10
|Logan Karnow
|Vermilion, OH
|80
250SX West Region
Justin Cooper claimed the 2021 250SX West Region title (his first professional title).
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Justin Cooper
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|194
|2
|Hunter Lawrence
|Landsborough
|181
|3
|Cameron McAdoo
|Sioux City, IA
|177
|4
|Seth Hammaker
|Bainbridge, PA
|160
|5
|Jalek Swoll
|Belleview, FL
|153
|6
|Garrett Marchbanks
|Coalville, UT
|137
|7
|Nate Thrasher
|Livingston, TN
|127
|8
|Kyle Peters
|Greensboro, NC
|124
|9
|Coty Schock
|Dover, DE
|104
|10
|Mitchell Harrison
|Lansing, MI
|90
In the 450SX class, Ken Roczen jumped out to the early race lead ahead of Marvin Musquin, Cooper Webb, and Chase Sexton. Sexton passed Webb to move into second before then passing his teammate Roczen for the race lead. Webb managed to pass Roczen and then his teammate Musquin followed through past the #94 as well. Roczen started to drop position after position before eventually finishing in tenth place. Then, Webb caught Sexton out front and capitalized on a mistake from the Honda HRC rider to made a pass to take over the race lead. Webb would go on to take his eighth main event win of the season as he was crowned 2021 450SX champion. Webb (who won the 2019 450SX title) becomes only the 11th rider to earn multiple premier class AMA Supercross championships.
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Cooper Webb
|29 Laps
|0:43.108
|Newport, NC
|KTM 450 SX-F
|2
|Marvin Musquin
|+03.556
|0:43.228
|La Reole
|KTM 450 SX-F
|3
|Chase Sexton
|+05.566
|0:42.603
|La Moille, IL
|Honda CRF450R
|4
|Dylan Ferrandis
|+08.300
|0:43.150
|Avignon
|Yamaha YZ450F
|5
|Malcolm Stewart
|+10.847
|0:43.181
|Haines City, FL
|Yamaha YZ450F
|6
|Joey Savatgy
|+12.918
|0:43.488
|Thomasville, GA
|KTM 450 SX-F
|7
|Justin Barcia
|+16.036
|0:42.981
|Monroe, NY
|GasGas MC 450F
|8
|Aaron Plessinger
|+16.868
|0:43.259
|Hamilton, OH
|Yamaha YZ450F
|9
|Eli Tomac
|+20.916
|0:43.264
|Cortez, CO
|Kawasaki KX450
|10
|Ken Roczen
|+22.258
|0:42.731
|Mattstedt
|Honda CRF450R
Championship Finish
Cooper Webb claimed the 2021 450SX title, making him a two-time premier class champion (his maiden 450SX title was in 2019).
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|388
|2
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt
|353
|3
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|326
|4
|Justin Barcia
|Monroe, NY
|289
|5
|Aaron Plessinger
|Hamilton, OH
|264
|6
|Malcolm Stewart
|Haines City, FL
|248
|7
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Avignon
|237
|8
|Jason Anderson
|Edgewood, NM
|237
|9
|Marvin Musquin
|La Reole
|231
|10
|Joey Savatgy
|Thomasville, GA
|207