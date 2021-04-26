The 250 class is in a bit of a rebuild for 2021, with a slew of first-time winners, including several by rookies and second year supercross racers. Now Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki’s Jo Shimoda is on the list, holding up strong under pressure from Michael Mosiman and Jett Lawrence to net the win on Saturday in Salt Lake City.

Shimoda, who will turn 19 in a few weeks, is much more consistent than the average teenaged racer, which is what netted him third in last year’s 250SX East championship, and 250 Rookie of the Year honors, and is what has kept him in this year’s title fight. It’s slim, but mathematically Jo is still in contention against Colt Nichols with this weekend’s Dave Coombs Sr. East/West Showdown remaining.

Shimoda spoke with the media following his victory.

Racer X: Jo, you’re the first Japanese rider to win a supercross event period. How does that feel?

Jo Shimoda: It feels amazing. I knew something was coming. I had a few podiums this year. The race I did today was more like, I just kind of kept my pace. I knew I wasn’t the fastest today, but finally I just got a holeshot and with the whole race it was not easy, but I knew it was coming. So, I’m pretty happy with it.

You were really consistent last season. You finished in the top three in points. You’re really consistent this season. You’re still alive going into the finale. You said you weren't the fastest rider tonight. Is that your style? Do you feel like you’re more in control than a lot of the other 250 riders who have great races and then bad races? Is that something that you actually try to do, or is that just the way it has worked out the last couple years?

I do feel like I’m a little bit in control, but I don't think consistency sitting in fourth in fifth, I don't think you call it consistency. If you’re fourth and fifth for all the races, you’ll never be the champion. My goal was to be consistent in 1, 2, 3 spots. It’s getting better and better, so we’re going to keep going like this way.