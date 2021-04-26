Does it change up the program for next weekend, the mindset? There’s a lot of chess pieces out there and two coasts full of fast guys.

Yeah. Maybe to some extent, but not really. Tonight I would say I rode a little, especially at the beginning, a little conservative. That didn’t really do me any good. So I think the best way to do it is to continue to try to be aggressive and go after it and try to win. That’s the best way to kind of try to handle that. We’ll regroup and go back and do some work this week and come out swinging next weekend.

Sitting on the line you had to know that that championship was yours to wrap up. That pressure that must have been mounting, you could see it on the screen. You could see that was mounting. Just run us through sitting there before the start of the race. What was going through your mind at that particular point in time?

You’re trying to block it out a little bit, but I had everybody and their mother being like, “Christian’s out. You got to beat Jo. You have a 20-something point lead,” and whatever the case was. But at the end of the day there was still a job to get done. I needed to execute and I definitely did not. So that was just a lot of frustration on my end. But at the same time, the big picture like I was saying earlier is great. I’m in a good spot. One round left. Just a privileged position to be in, really. I would have loved to have just gotten the job done and wrapped it up and been done with it, but it didn’t happen tonight. So we’ll regroup and try again next weekend and try to put myself in a better position and go get it done.

If you think back to where we were last year at the Salt Lake City races, you left. You got hurt in that incident that broke your hand. You missed the entire summer and pretty much just worked from that time last year until this point to be in this position. Thinking about all of that now, being back in this stadium, being in a championship clinching position going into next week, how does that feel? That’s got to be a lot to kind of take in. Knowing you and knowing all the people that are around you, you guys do have a very big awareness of that. You don’t just blow by it.

No, not at all. Like I said, it’s a privileged position to be in and somewhere I’ve always wanted to be. Leaving Salt Lake last year, I was down in the dumps. I was not really ready to be racing at Salt Lake, but I showed up to maybe try to help the teammate out a little bit and just kind of get my feet wet back at riding supercross. It was frustrating to leave there and miss the whole summer. I just knew if I put my head down and came into this season healthy I could maybe be in this position. I felt like I rode really well this season. I’ve done a lot of things right and been able to execute when I needed to and get good starts, put myself in good positions. That’s why I was just a little flustered about tonight. Just got a great group of people around me. That’s what kind of keeps you moving and keeps the whole wheels turning on this thing. Like I said, it’s a pretty crazy position to be in, but we’ll look forward to next weekend and go try to get it done.

What do you do during this week? What’s the plan?

That’s a great question. I’m not real sure. I need to I guess talk to Swanny [Gareth Swanepoel, trainer] and the team and figure out what the game plan will be. This past week we only rode on Tuesday. I only rode one day and then fly out Thursday, do press Friday. So probably the same thing. Probably just do the same program. Ride one day and make sure we’re fresh coming into the weekend. Try to be a little better than we were tonight. But overall, no real big changes to the program. Probably just ride once and try to come into the weekend and give her hell.