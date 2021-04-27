A lot happened at the 16th round of the 2021 Monster Energy AMA Supercross at Rice-Eccles Stadium, leaving us with plenty to talk about. As such, we fired some questions off to long-time pro racer Jason Thomas to see what he had to say about everything.

Martin Davalos retired! He's been a much-discussed part of our podcasts for the last decade. What's the Marty legacy for you?

Marty was pure entertainment on the racetrack. He was often the fastest rider in 250 supercross but was rarely able to capitalize on that speed. His ability to go incredibly fast was unfortunately equally matched by his inability to sustain that pace due to falls. He was yin and yang personified.

I have never seen someone trust their front tire the way Marty did. Further, that trust was unshakable in the wake of consistent disappointment. Regardless of brand, spec, construction, or tread pattern, front tires have limits. Lean too far or brake too hard and any tire will lose traction. Marty was unwilling to accept this rule of physics, relentlessly pushing his front tire past any reasonable ask. Marty losing the front end and subsequently seeing the yellow flag fly is an image I will take with me for years to come.

In all seriousness, though, Marty is a great guy. He’s always smiling and genuinely lifting the mood of those around him. I can’t say that for every rider in the pits. There are so many riders who will claim him as their favorite teammate ever. That’s what his peers think, and that speaks volumes. It’s a bummer that he was never able to capture that elusive 250 title because I believe he was the best rider more than a few times. I hope he lands somewhere in the industry because I think he has a lot left to offer.

Were you surprised Marvin Musquin hung in there under the Cooper Webb attack? Few are able to survive Cooper's late-race offense.

I was! Often times when we see an unexpected result, though, we can find underlying reasons for it. I believe that to be the case here, too. While I don’t have a way to prove these two theories, I think I can make a logical case for them.

First, I believe Webb is in championship mode. That constant thought of “just don’t screw this up” subconsciously leads riders to be risk averse. Because of this, Webb would have taken less chances in those last few laps and been more willing to settle. That’s not Webb’s style at all so I would bet there was a tug-of-war going on inside his head. His will to win was battling the logical approach that knows he is ahead of Ken Roczen, which is the most important aspect of the weekend. Put simply, I believe in a more urgent scenario where he needed every point, I think Webb could have forced a pass. That would have involved more risk, though, and I don’t believe Webb was willing to accept more risk. Not now, when the title is all but sealed.

The second aspect of this was the familiarity that Musquin likely felt. These two practice together hundreds of times per season. They know each other’s tendencies, strengths, and weaknesses. Spending that much time together also removes a bit of the mystique that other riders might feel regarding a rival. They get suited up right next to each other each and every day, not to mention being teammates as well. That teammate aspect also adds to the comfort level as Musquin would be less likely to fear a takeout attempt or overly aggressive move. He would be more willing to take his preferred line knowing that he is unlikely to get contact from his teammate in a championship winning situation. I think that comfort and familiarity helped him ride more confidently in those final laps and led to the win.