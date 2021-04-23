Results Archive
Supercross
Atlanta 1
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Cooper Webb
250SX West Results
  1. Nate Thrasher
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Cameron McAdoo
Australian MX
Wonthaggi
Supercross
Atlanta 2
450SX Results
  1. Ken Roczen
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Jason Anderson
250SX West Results
  1. Justin Cooper
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Cameron McAdoo
Supercross
Atlanta 3
450SX Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Eli Tomac
250SX West Results
  1. Nate Thrasher
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Seth Hammaker
GNCC
Tiger Run
Overall Results
  1. Steward Baylor
  2. Ricky Russell
  3. Ben Kelley
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Craig Delong
  3. Thorn Devlin
Upcoming
Supercross
Salt Lake City 1
Sat Apr 24
Upcoming
GNCC
Hoosier
Sat May 1
Upcoming
Supercross
Salt Lake City 2
Sat May 1
Upcoming
Australian MX
Canberra
Sun May 2
Articles
Weege Show: The Good Side of Being a Mad Fan

April 23, 2021 8:10am | by:

Jason Weigandt walks and talks from the ClubMX facility in South Carolina, where Zach Osborne and Phil Nicoletti are prepping for motocross season. Garrett Marchbanks is there too, he’s part of a several riders who are in the middle of the drama after Atlanta 3. People are not happy with Marchbanks. Or Cameron McAdoo. Or Ken Roczen. Not everyone is going to agree with what went down, but that kind of passion means the fans care. It could be worse.

The Weege Show Supercross preview is presented by the Honda Talon Sport Side by Side. Would be really fun to tear up ClubMX in one of those! You've got huge wheel travel, 1000cc of power and legendary Honda reliability, so go have some fun.

