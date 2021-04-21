The rules for pointing out of the 250SX Class of Monster Energy AMA Supercross have been modified here and there over the last few years, and unless you’ve been following that closely, it can be a little confusing when it comes to who’s still allowed to compete in the class, and who’s burned their eligibility. Good thing for you, we take a look at the potential crop of 250SX graduates every year, and explain who will, and who won’t, be making the jump to the 450SX ranks in 2022.

The most important rule to remember for 250SX eligibility is the following:

Effective with the 2007 season points, riders earning at least 135 250SX Championship points in a nine-race season, 120 250SX Championship points in an eight-race season, or 105 250SX Championship points in a seven-race season, in four seasons of 250SX competition will be ineligible for the 250SX class.

The main take away here is, no matter what, even if you cross the points threshold in every single season you compete, you’ve got at least four years in the class. So, right off the bat that eliminates Hunter Lawrence, Jett Lawrence, Jo Shimoda, Garrett Marchbanks, and of course, any rookies, from any danger of being advanced to the 450SX class. There are still plenty of veterans, however. Let’s see where they stand.

Seasons Exceeded: 2

With the above rule in mind, you’d think Nichols wouldn’t be in any danger of being promoted, seeing as how at the conclusion of 2021 he’ll have only burned three years, leaving him an additional season. However, the following rule comes into play in this situation:

A rider that wins a 250SX Championship will be eligible to participate in the 250SX class for a maximum of four years total. If a rider wins the 250SX Championship in their fourth season but has not reached the max point threshold in four seasons, that rider will be eligible to compete in the 250SX class the following season only. If a rider wins the 250SX Championship in their fourth season but has reached the max point threshold in four seasons, that rider will be ineligible for the 250SX class.

Since 2021 is Nichols’ seventh season in 250SX, he’ll be moving up in 2022 if he wins the title.