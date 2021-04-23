Dang that’s super last minute! I thought maybe you got a chance to ride the bike beforehand or something by I guess not!

Oh no! [laughs] We actually started the bike at like 10:30 p.m. at night before the race and yeah, that was it! Like it was kind of a scramble to get everything together, and some parts didn’t show up in time, so we had to throw the bike together. But it worked out. Everything was good, I got graphics in time, so it was really last second and it was a bone stock motor with a pipe.

Wow! Well, you looked comfortable right away. Was it just everything flowed together or were you running off adrenaline of getting this whole thing put together at the last minute?

I’ve used Race Tech in the past so I kind of knew what to expect on the suspension side of stuff, but the bike was generally the same, so it really didn’t feel like I was really hopping on a new bike. Like yeah, it’s red and it has the normal aluminum subframe which is good. I don’t know, I can kind of hop on anything and be fine. I’m not picky. So, for me to just hop on his bike and his bars and whatever, I don’t really care. It doesn’t take much for me to ride a dirt bike. The guys on the team are awesome and it was thrown together pretty quick, but it didn’t take long for me to get used to the bike. It was kind of nice to ride the stock motor because that’s what I practice on during the week. So, I was totally fine with it.

The injury that you’d had at Orlando, where were you at with it coming into Atlanta?

Honestly, what I was struggling with the most were my starts. On the Renner side of things, Munn Racing bought Michael Leib’s race bike from last year, so it was fully done by Twisted Development and the thing was fast! Like it was probably one of the better 250’s I’ve rode. And going from a stock bike to that, I just could not do a start to save my life. And you only get one time on the grate before the actual gate drops. So honestly, the bike was like way too fast for me because of what I ride during the week. I’m just not used to it. So, I was struggling with that and since I got bad starts, I was probably trying too hard on the opening lap every heat. I got into pileups in every single heat race until Arlington 3. I was in like sixth in the heat at Arlington 3 and then I fell and made a mistake that was totally on me. So, yeah it was just a struggle and then you get a bad gate pick for the LCQ and then you’re screwed. It was like a snowball effect, you know. It just kept growing and growing. It was nice to get a break after Arlington and obviously switching back to a bike I’m more used to was easier for me to feel comfortable and confident on the start.