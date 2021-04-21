Well, that was a wrap for Atlanta 3! Loved the speedway races and hope to see them in the future. Give me one of these tracks instead of a 42-second thing where everyone has everything down two laps into the first practice. I thought the Atlanta races were pretty interesting and cool to watch.

Let’s take a look at the results, shall we?

250SX Results

1st | #91 Nate Thrasher | Livingston, TN | Yamaha YZ250F

Ummm, he did it again! LCQ-to-main-event-winner for Thrasher for the second time in three races. We had Nate on the PulpMX Show and he said he didn’t think the layout of Atlanta helped his turnaround so much as the start and some bike settings that got him a bit more comfortable out there. I can’t think of any rider in my time who’s turned a season around like Thrasher has. Incredible!

2nd | #32 Justin Cooper | Menifee, CA | Yamaha YZ250F

I really didn’t have Justin Cooper getting passed by Thrasher and getting second in the main event on my SX bingo card but hey, in the long run he put points on his main rivals and just needs five points to win his first SX title. All in all, a successful night for sure. Also, two for two in main event holeshots!

3rd | #150 Seth Hammaker | Temecula, CA | Kawasaki KX250

I think Hammaker has to be ecstatic with getting a podium here. He had a big crash in practice, he had some moments in the main event, and all in all, he ended up on the box! Okay, who’s had the better rookie 250SX season, Thrasher with two wins but Hammaker with one win and two more podiums? (shrugs)