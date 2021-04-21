FLY Racing’s 2021 line has been improved and expanded, offering the industry’s widest range of moto and off-road products. Led by the revolutionary Formula helmet featuring Rheon technology, FLY Racing has taken big steps forward with the all new Lite pant and Zone Pro goggle. Debuted at this year’s Monster Energy AMA Supercross by Justin Brayton and the Muc-Off Honda team, the Zone Pro goggle delivers premium performance from a brand you know and trust. Fearless Pursuit. FLY Racing.

Back in the day the sport of SX took a step up in the promotions end of things when PACE got together with the SX promoters to make it one series. The man that led that for many years was Gary Becker whose father Alan started PACE back in the day. I called up Gary to talk about SX now, SX when he took it over, his crazy rock 'n' roll life before SX, and much more.

Listen to the Becker podcast file directly or get it from Stitcher, the PulpMX App or your local podcast player.