Eli Tomac | 3rd in 450SX

Eli Tomac finished in third place in the 450SX main event to earn his eighth podium finish of the year. Unfortunately, the Monster Energy Kawasaki rider sits third in points, 24 points behind second-place Ken Roczen and 40 points behind championship leader Cooper Webb with two rounds to go. Following the race, Tomac spoke with the media via Zoom.

Racer X: Eli, Cooper Webb mentioned that this track was hard with the bike setup and you want the stiff suspension for the supercross but then also there’s some rough stuff in the sand. Did you guys have any issues like that with your balance? Eli, you have a lot of experience with the bike setup. Justin is still in the 250 class, not as much as Eli. Did you guys end up finding that balance? Was that something that was kind of difficult this week?

Eli Tomac: Tonight I made a change before the main and it was better, just period. That was a little frustrating knowing I left something on the table for Tuesday and this afternoon. At least we made the change for tonight main event time. It was for me better riding. It was still third place, but I had them in sight, as to where Tuesday I felt like I was getting a little bit left in the dust. So, more comfortable there. Like you said, it’s really hard to hit the nail on the head for setting-wise just because you’ve got so many different obstacles going on—big whoops, high speed. It makes it good, though. It makes it technical and keeps everyone really scratching their head. I enjoy something different.

You cleared that sand section completely. It looked amazing on TV early. Did you do it again? Why did you do it? Why did you not do it anymore? Was it slower, faster, dangerous? Did anyone else do it?

I did it early on. I think it was early in the race when we were more bunched up, so I just wanted to just do something different. It was a little bit slower, though. It looked cool, but there was some hang time involved. I think most of us tried it at least once throughout the day. I wished it would have worked but it didn’t. That outside just had too much ground speed.