Ken Roczen snagged his fourth win of 2021 on Tuesday night at Atlanta Motor Speedway and finally put an end to the consistent bleeding that championship leader Cooper Webb had managed to inflict on his championship hopes. From the gate drop at round seven in Orlando all the way up to the checkered flag at round 13 at Atlanta 1, Webb had turned a 16-point deficit to Roczen into a 22-point lead. That monumental 38-point swing included five wins in seven races for Webb and he outscored Roczen at every race. Roczen’s Atlanta 2 win brought the lead down to just 13 points again when the metal pounded the dirt again at Atlanta 3.

After sitting behind Aaron Plessinger for a lap, Roczen pounced into the lead and took off. By the time Webb had moved into second four laps later, Roczen was already inching further and further away. Webb didn’t appear to have the pace to run him down, nor run with him for that matter, and Roczen was potentially looking at his second straight victory to cut the lead to 10 points with two rounds to go. That is, until the 10th lap of the race.

The whoops, the one spot Roczen had been using consistently to his advantage all day long, finally reached up and bit him. His Honda kicked left and right a few times. Roczen’s quick reactions afforded him the ability to slow just enough that the end result wasn’t too big of a crash, but enough to toss him off the bike. By the time he scampered back to the machine, his lead on Webb was cut in half with four minutes to go.