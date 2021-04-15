Afterwards in the post-race press conference Anderson commented once again on his improved results as a product of the group around him.

“To be honest, I think just the group I’m around,” he said. “Even when I go to practice and stuff, I’m with the Lawrence brothers and Joey [Savatgy] and we have a good time. I think that’s the biggest part about it. We work hard and we enjoy it. That’s something that I’ve been kind of searching for over the years. I think that’s part of it and then just in my life in general. I’m getting older. I feel like I’m just in a good spot in life. I think it’s coming around. I think right now it’s one of my priorities. You don’t realize it until you go through it, but what we do is pretty freaking awesome. I'm really enjoying doing it lately. At some points in the past I really liked riding dirt bikes, but the actual training side of it and everything like that, it’s tough. It’s a grind day in and day out. This sport ain’t easy. But right now I’m enjoying myself and I’m enjoying the hard work, which is a first for me.”

“Today was pretty stressful,” Anderson said after the race. “It started out amazing and I felt like everything was going smooth, and then I stalled it on the gate for the start but I was able to come back and ride good. I was lacking a little bit of energy at the end but I feel like my speed is good and my riding is really well so I’m excited.”

As for the incident in the heat race, Anderson continued: “I wanted to say sorry to Alex Ray. Kinda overreacted, not that I think his move was good by any means, but I shouldn’t have gotten crazy. At the same time, pumped that I came around from that. ...Let’s do it again, one more round here. Let’s see if we can get a start and actually race them in the beginning, that’s what I’m looking forward to.”

He also posted the following on Instagram: