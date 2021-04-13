Welcome to the Race Day Feed, coming to you from Atlanta Motor Speedway in Hampton, Georgia, for the 14th round of the 2021 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship. From practice reports to the blow-by-blow from tonight’s program, you’ll find it all right here on the Racer X Race Day Feed. Updates are posted in chronological order, so be sure to scroll down for the latest info. For even more updates be sure to follow us on Twitter, @Racerxonline.
Morning Report
We’re finally getting a look at a normal race day on the super sized Atlanta Supercrosss track, with perfect weather, all three practices scheduled, and a night-time main event race schedule. One thing does look familiar, though, as this is basically the same track on Saturday just run in the opposite direction, with a few revisions. There’s not a cloud in the sky and the Southeast’s trademark humidty has stayed away. This is a perfect day for riding a dirt bike.
Check out some sights from the track viewing.
Justin Barcia Align Media Nate Thrasher Jason Weigandt Cameron McAdoo and Nick Wey Align Media Marvin Musquin Align Media Hunter Lawrence Align Media Eli Tomac Align Media Dylan Ferrandis Jason Weigandt Jalek Swoll Align Media Justin Cooper and the Monster Energy/Star Yamaha Racing squad. Align Media Marvin Musquin Align Media The Team Solitaire/Nuclear Blast Yamaha boys all Slayer'd out. Align Media Atlata Motor Speedway Align Media
We’re getting down to the nitty gritty in the 2021 Monster Energy Supercross Championship. Four races remain in the 450 championship, and Cooper Webb is beginning to put this thing into the vice grips, stretchinig his gap to 22 over Ken Roczen. Webb isn’t in full management mode yet, though, as he finished third here on Saturday and was not happy with his riding. Webb says he still wants to go fast and win races, we’ll see if a second shot on this track will see him move faster.
Eli Tomac was the big winner on Saturday, but it took all the way down to the last lap to get Chase Sexton for the lead, and only after Sexton got held up by a lapped rider. Plus, Aaron Plessinger was pulling away from the field early in the race before he crashed. Plessinger said he started to back it down and try to manage his lead, and that’s what cost him. For both Sexton and Plessinger, valuable lessons learned leading laps in 450SX. Is another generation of riders about to make a breakthrough? Tomac, certainly, hopes he can stop the kids again. We shall see.
Meanwhile Ken Roczen struggled to ninth, hurting his championship bid against Webb. Dylan Ferrandis logged an incredible race from last to fifth, Jason Anderson rode well and finished fourth, and Justin Barcia showed promised but crashed in his heat race and in turn one of the main event. Lots of other riders looking to get into the mix here.
In the 250s, rookie Nate Thrasher shocked everyone with a big win. Thrasher’s previous career-best was a ninth. Then he won and won with a big margin! Meanwhile, the three title combatants had their issues. Justin Cooper crashed hard in his heat race but toughed out a second, Cameron McAdoo crashed in the main but hung on for third. Hunter Lawrence went down in turn one and came back for seventh. Three races remain for 250SX West points, (two here in Atlanta and an East/West shootout in Salt Lake City).
Seth Hammaker’s chain fell off during the roll lap in 250 seeded practice. He got a new chain and got to log a few laps. Justin Cooper jumped to the front of the field ahead of Hunter Lawrence and immediately ran a 3-3-3 ryhthm before the supercross triple on the first lap. But Hunter Lawrence took the top spot away on the third lap. Then McAdoo threw down a heater to take the top spot. Cooper started experimenting with a bigger combo in the rhythm lane after the whoops. He ended up locking in the top time. Remember what we said about this being more like the usual supercross? Cooper has topped every session this year besides the one practice on Saturday.
Justin Barcia was fastest early in this session. Everyone was hammering pretty early here, including Barcia, Tomac, Webb, Marvin Musquin, Jason Anderson and Plessinger. Plessinger was definitely on the gas, looking much more aggressive than he usually does in practice. There was quite a bit of jockeying for top time in this one, but in the end the Honda HRC boys of Ken Roczen and Chase Sexton ended up 1-2, respective
Timed Practice
Hunter Lawrence led them around early in this session, then Hammaker took over the top spot, then Stilez Robertson. Late in the session everyone got it wired, Cooper took his customary spot at the top, then it was McAdoo, Thrasher, Hammaker and Lawrence. Lawrence looked really good early but then bobbled in a rhythm lane and almost threw it away. Also Garrett Marchbanks had a few close calls and sat around 19th for most of the session. Marchbanks put it together later and ended up ninth.
The whoops are gnarly here, full stop, no doubt. One question will be how willing are guys to hammer over the top late in the night? It’s fast to blitz but this long section will also sap a lot of energy doing so.
“I think the track is awesome, I like this layout and the weather is beautiful,” said fastest-man Cooper. “Trying to find a good flow, there’s a lot to get down in a short amount of time. We’re going to have a long main event, but I’m excited for it.”
Cooper was beat up from a heat race crash on Saturday.
“I feel a lot better than I thought,” he said. “It was pretty bad the first day, but now I’m feeling good and ready to race.”
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Gared Steinke
|01:43.9820
|Woodland, CA
|Kawasaki KX250
|2
|Brock Papi
|01:46.2590
|Venetia, PA
|KTM 250 SX-F
|3
|Tre Fierro
|01:48.6400
|KTM 250 SX-F
|4
|Chance Blackburn
|01:48.8940
|Spokane, WA
|Yamaha YZ250F
|5
|Hunter Calle
|01:49.7900
|Plainfield, CT
|KTM 250 SX-F
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Enzo Lopes
|01:41.5640
|Rio Grande do Sul
|Honda CRF250R
|2
|
Dilan Schwartz
|01:42.6230
|Alpine, CA
|Suzuki RM-Z250
|3
|Carson Mumford
|01:43.4830
|Simi Valley, CA
|Honda CRF250R
|4
|
Ramyller Alves
|01:44.5240
|Coconut Creek, FL
|Husqvarna FC 250
|5
|Jerry Robin
|01:45.1440
|Hamel, MN
|Husqvarna FC 250
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Justin Cooper
|01:37.4630
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|Yamaha YZ250F
|2
|Cameron McAdoo
|01:38.0070
|Sioux City, IA
|Kawasaki KX250
|3
|Nate Thrasher
|01:39.0910
|Livingston, TN
|Yamaha YZ250F
|4
|Seth Hammaker
|01:39.5280
|Bainbridge, PA
|Kawasaki KX250
|5
|Hunter Lawrence
|01:39.5640
|Landsborough
|Honda CRF250R
Aaron Plessinger is absolutely on fire in the 450s. He made a point to get out first, which is something we never see from him, and then he blitzed early fast laps ahead of Justin Barcia. While he wasn't fastest, this is by far the most aggressive we've seen Plessinger in qualifying.
Chase Sexton then moved to the top over Tomac, Musquin Plessinger and Savatgy. Then Roczen jumped up to second behind his teammate Sexton. Late in the session Eli Tomac and Jason Anderson logged flyers, but it worked for Anderson best, as he went to the top spot right at the end.
“I think the track today is quite a bit faster, the no rain makes it faster. It’s going to interesting, because we will have three races here and I think we will have three different tracks. The track being a little more intense I think will be a big deal.”
Anderson was also the top qualifier on Saturday.
Freddie Noren, who made the main on Tuesday, jumped out early here with Cade Clason second best. Then Justin Starling jumped to the top late, along with Josh Hill second.
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Jason Anderson
|01:34.2320
|Edgewood, NM
|Husqvarna FC 450
|2
|Chase Sexton
|01:34.6310
|La Moille, IL
|Honda CRF450R
|3
|Ken Roczen
|01:35.1160
|Mattstedt
|Honda CRF450R
|4
|Eli Tomac
|01:35.5130
|Cortez, CO
|Kawasaki KX450
|5
|Dean Wilson
|01:35.6710
|Scotland
|Husqvarna FC 450
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Justin Starling
|01:40.4830
|Deland, FL
|KTM 450 SX-F
|2
|Josh Hill
|01:41.5090
|Yoncalla, OR
|Yamaha YZ450F
|3
|Cade Clason
|01:42.1790
|Arcadia, OH
|Kawasaki KX450
|4
|Adam Enticknap
|01:42.5830
|Lompoc, CA
|Suzuki RM-Z450
|5
|Nick Schmidt
|01:42.6500
|Maryville, WA
|Husqvarna FC 450
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Joshua Greco
|01:45.1540
|Valparaiso, IN
|Husqvarna FC 450
|2
|Robert Piazza
|01:45.5860
|Easton, PA
|Yamaha YZ250F
|3
|Luke Neese
|01:46.8660
|Jamestown, NC
|Kawasaki KX250
|4
|Wilson Fleming
|01:47.4540
|New Canaan, CT
|Honda CRF250R
|5
|Vann Martin
|01:47.7010
|Houston, TX
|Husqvarna FC 450
Carson Mumford led Jerry Robin early in the B group, with Derek Drake third.
Cameron McAdoo led his teammate Seth Hammaker early in this one, then Thrasher, Marchbanks and Harrison. Then Justin Cooper took his normal spot atop the board. McAdoo and Lawrence ended up third.
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Gared Steinke
|01:46.4630
|Woodland, CA
|Kawasaki KX250
|2
|Brock Papi
|01:46.7460
|Venetia, PA
|KTM 250 SX-F
|3
|Dawson Ryker
|01:48.5810
|Olney, IL
|Yamaha YZ250F
|4
|Garrett Hoffman
|01:48.8100
|Clermont, FL
|Yamaha YZ250F
|5
|Izaih Clark
|01:48.9780
|Fort Dodge, IA
|Honda CRF250R
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Carson Mumford
|01:40.9900
|Simi Valley, CA
|Honda CRF250R
|2
|Jerry Robin
|01:42.1300
|Hamel, MN
|Husqvarna FC 250
|3
|
Derek Drake
|01:43.0750
|San Luis Obispo, CA
|Suzuki RM-Z250
|4
|Derek Kelley
|01:43.5420
|Riverside, CA
|GasGas MC 250F
|5
|
Dilan Schwartz
|01:43.5830
|Alpine, CA
|Suzuki RM-Z250
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Justin Cooper
|01:36.1430
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|Yamaha YZ250F
|2
|Cameron McAdoo
|01:36.9160
|Sioux City, IA
|Kawasaki KX250
|3
|Hunter Lawrence
|01:38.6370
|Landsborough
|Honda CRF250R
|4
|Ryan Sipes
|01:38.9840
|Vine Grove, KY
|GasGas MC 250F
|5
|Seth Hammaker
|01:39.0000
|Bainbridge, PA
|Kawasaki KX250
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|
Marvin Musquin
|5 Laps
|1:37.936
|La Reole
|KTM 450 SX-F
|2
|Chase Sexton
|+01.293
|1:37.375
|La Moille, IL
|Honda CRF450R
|3
|Joey Savatgy
|+02.964
|1:38.301
|Thomasville, GA
|KTM 450 SX-F
|4
|Dylan Ferrandis
|+04.070
|1:37.912
|Avignon
|Yamaha YZ450F
|5
|Eli Tomac
|+04.728
|1:37.876
|Cortez, CO
|Kawasaki KX450
Something might be brewing here with Ken Roczen, who has been super fast all day. He was on top of the board early over Anderson, Tomac, Musquin and Plessinger. Don’t worry, Plessinger led the field around early on the first lap, which has been his thing today. Anderson then down a heater that went to the top, then another, but then Roczen topped him. This was a much better performance than we saw from Roczen on Saturday, will it predict how it goes tonight?
Anderson is ripping again, he ended up second to Roczen in this session but his first time session was still first overall.
“The track is high speed, but we don’t have much time on the track so you have to have the intensity you have to try those rhythms,” said Anderson. “I want to battle up front, I haven’t given myself an opportunity to do that this year. I feel good, so let’s go.”
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Ken Roczen
|01:34.5700
|Mattstedt
|Honda CRF450R
|2
|Jason Anderson
|01:34.6250
|Edgewood, NM
|Husqvarna FC 450
|3
|Dean Wilson
|01:34.8460
|Scotland
|Husqvarna FC 450
|4
|Chase Sexton
|01:35.6120
|La Moille, IL
|Honda CRF450R
|5
|Cooper Webb
|01:35.7180
|Newport, NC
|KTM 450 SX-F
250 Heats
Ty Masterpool holeshot the first 250 heat with Jalek Swoll right behind him, Swoll took the lead with McAdoo moving to second. It didn’t take long for McAdoo to leap past Swoll on the long straight before the sand and take the lead. Saturday’s winner Nate Thrasher started making moves toward the front, getting to fourth and starting to press Chris Blose and Swoll. In the battle for the final transfer spot, Pierce Brown was tenth, trying to get Jerry Robin for ninth. Brown got around Robin for ninth and then passed Derek Drake as well.
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Cameron McAdoo
|5 Laps
|1:39.703
|Sioux City, IA
|Kawasaki KX250
|2
|Jalek Swoll
|+10.548
|1:41.868
|Belleview, FL
|Husqvarna FC 250
|3
|Nate Thrasher
|+12.771
|1:40.525
|Livingston, TN
|Yamaha YZ250F
|4
|Chris Blose
|+15.984
|1:42.406
|Phoenix, AZ
|GasGas MC 250F
|5
|Kyle Peters
|+18.196
|1:42.446
|Greensboro, NC
|Honda CRF250R
Justin Cooper looked to have the holeshot in 250 Heat 2, but he made a mistake and got shuffled back to fourth, which put Mitchell Harrison into the lead over Hunter Lawrence and Seth Hammaker. Cooper started making moves, getting around Hammaker and then Hammaker went too far outside in a corner, tagged a tough block and went down. Then Hammaker bobbled in the next corner and nearly crashed, and then crashed in the whoops! He got back up but ended up 10th, sending him to the LCQ. Rammy Alves took the final transfer spot in ninth.
Up head, Cooper caught up to Lawrence and they battled hard, Lawrence put together some good defensive riding to try to hold him off, but Cooper locked it down and took off with the lead. Even after missing a triple in a rhythm lane, Cooper had enough of a gap to hold onto the lead. Lawrence was second, then Harrison, Schock, Marchbanks, Mumford, Lopes, Soubeyras and Alves.
"Yeah actually felt like I had the holeshot but I slipped on that first jump, lost momentum and couldn’ do the step up," said Cooper. "Had to take a couple deep breaths and regroup, not a lot of time to get going."
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Justin Cooper
|5 Laps
|1:39.689
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|Yamaha YZ250F
|2
|Hunter Lawrence
|+00.972
|1:40.715
|Landsborough
|Honda CRF250R
|3
|Mitchell Harrison
|+10.181
|1:43.405
|Lansing, MI
|Honda CRF250R
|4
|Coty Schock
|+11.455
|1:43.338
|Dover, DE
|Honda CRF250R
|5
|Garrett Marchbanks
|+13.570
|1:42.615
|Coalville, UT
|Yamaha YZ250F
450 Heats
Dean Wilson holeshot the first 450 heat but Ken Roczen quickly got around him and started pulling away. Roczen was strong in practice and sure looked great in this heat. Then came Wilson, Stewart, Webb and Barcia. Barcia was trying to get around Webb and then Barcia lost the front and went down in a corner.
Roczen rolled. Huge win over Wilson, who, by the way, didn’t even make the main on Saturday! Then it was Stewart, Webb, Plessinger, Barcia, Anstie, Oldenburg and Bowers to the main, with Henry Miller just short. Plessinger, who was so strong with the “fake starts” in practice this afternoon, didn’t gate well here when it counted. Roczen did, though.
“It’s the same start we had last Saturday so those ruts get chunked out real quick," said Roczen. "That’s what makes gate pick really important, so I’m glad to get that one,” he said. :The start really helped out a lot, it was quite good. I just tried to put in consistent laps, that’s what it’s going to take tonight. Track crew left the top really loose. I feel decent right now, I’m going to focus hard on the main event and hopefully I can be somewhat close to the front.”
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Ken Roczen
|5 Laps
|1:37.011
|Mattstedt
|Honda CRF450R
|2
|Dean Wilson
|+06.323
|1:37.770
|Scotland
|Husqvarna FC 450
|3
|Malcolm Stewart
|+08.585
|1:37.996
|Haines City, FL
|Yamaha YZ450F
|4
|Cooper Webb
|+09.602
|1:38.114
|Newport, NC
|KTM 450 SX-F
|5
|Aaron Plessinger
|+11.081
|1:37.860
|Hamilton, OH
|Yamaha YZ450F
In the second heat, Marvin Musquin holeshot and led it wire to wire. That’s big for Marvin, who has had everything that could possibly go wrong go wrong this season. Chase Sexton worked his way into second with a late pass on Joey Savatgy. Then it was Ferrandis, and Tomac made a late charge to try to get him but ended up fifth. Then it was Davalos and Tickle seventh and eighth.
“It does feel really good,” said Musquin. “I’m definitely not where I want to be, it’s been tough physically. The break was actually rough for me, I was not able to do what I wanted to do but I don’t want to make excuses. I got seventh on Saturday, it was okay, but I want to get up where I belong.”
Jason Anderson, so fast lately, had a bad start and had to come from last. He worked his way around Alex Ray but then Anderson cased a triple in a rhythm lane. At the same time, Ray got cross rutted and veered left, and ended up landing on Anderson. Anderson got up and immediately started yelling at A-Ray. Then he got back up and tried to salvage a main event spot, getting right up behind ninth-place Justin Starling on the last lap. He ran out of time, and Starling is into the main, and Anderson has to go to the LCQ.
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|
Marvin Musquin
|5 Laps
|1:37.936
|La Reole
|KTM 450 SX-F
|2
|Chase Sexton
|+01.293
|1:37.375
|La Moille, IL
|Honda CRF450R
|3
|Joey Savatgy
|+02.964
|1:38.301
|Thomasville, GA
|KTM 450 SX-F
|4
|Dylan Ferrandis
|+04.070
|1:37.912
|Avignon
|Yamaha YZ450F
|5
|Eli Tomac
|+04.728
|1:37.876
|Cortez, CO
|Kawasaki KX450
Jarrett Frye really needs to avoid missing the main again, and he did the best thing possible by getting out front early. Hammaker also needed to avoid trouble and quickly moved to second, then came Surratt. Then, chaos. Ryan Sipes pulled through from about sixth to get around Jerry Robin, and then Sean Cantrell. Moments later, Sipes came up way short on the finishline jump and crashed hard, bringing Cantrell down with him. This left Robin fending off Derek Kelley, but Kelley crashed trying to make the pass in the whoops. Dylan Schwartz came from way back to get the final transfer spot to the main.
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Jarrett Frye
|5 Laps
|1:40.848
|Mechanicsville, MD
|Yamaha YZ250F
|2
|Seth Hammaker
|+02.117
|1:40.841
|Bainbridge, PA
|Kawasaki KX250
|3
|Jerry Robin
|+12.232
|1:43.466
|Hamel, MN
|Husqvarna FC 250
|4
|
Dilan Schwartz
|+13.545
|1:43.572
|Alpine, CA
|Suzuki RM-Z250
|5
|Dominique Thury
|+15.287
|1:43.288
|Schneeberg
|Yamaha YZ250F
Anderson, forced to the LCQ after getting landed on by Alex Ray in his heat, got a good start, battling for the early lead with Scott Champion. He took the spot and Champion held on for second ahead of Henry Miller. Then came Jeremy Smith in fourth, but Cade Clason and Ray got around him. This set up another classic Clason/Ray battle for the final transfer spot, but Ray lost the front in a corner and went down. Miller, who missed a lot of time earlier this year with injury, put together his best run of the season and moved to second, getting around Champion. Clason held on for the final spot to the main.
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike