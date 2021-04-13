No Shifter, No Problem

For the second time this year, we have seen a factory 450SX rider lose their gear shifter and continue on to finish the main event. At the Houston 2 Supercross, Justin Barcia’s shifter was removed from his bike when he caught the side of a Tuff Block and he managed a ninth-place finish while riding the remaining eight laps in first gear! Well a similar situation happened to Jason Anderson at the Atlanta 1 Supercross when none other than Barcia, ironically, accidently rammed into the #21 in the first turn. Here’s how Anderson explained it in a media roundtable on Sunday:

“So, in the first corner I was right next to Joey [Savatgy] and then I got hit and I was about to go up to that double and I had no shift lever. But to be honest, I did race the whole thing with it but it wasn’t too terrible. I think I was stuck in third, just down the sand straightaway and by the mechanics area I was just so revved out. It was insane. The whoops section was a little bit tough because usually I would like to click fourth to be able to have a little bit more traction, so I’d have to go into them really fast and try and not over-rev. But it wasn’t terrible. I was stuck without a shift lever, but it actually wasn’t too terrible. Just may have almost floated the valves a couple times, but we’re good.”

So even without being able to shift from third gear, Anderson finished the main event fourth! The #21 has been returning to form as the year has progressed. If he is on the gas like he was on Saturday, he could land his second podium finish of the season today. -Kendra

Full Send Ferrandis

I said (wrote) going into Saturday’s race that Ferrandis “has shown great speed throughout the season but hasn’t had the starts to show it.” Well, after crashing in the first turn of the main event, he had his work cut out for him. Behind Roczen and Barcia (who also crashed in the first turn), Ferrandis found himself dead last. He put his head down and got to work. Late in the race he was battling with Roczen and Barcia for tenth place. But in what seemed like an instant, Ferrandis jumped from tenth to fifth by the checkered flag.

“I just charged through the pack,” Ferrandis said on Sunday. “I was feeling good. The speed on the bike and physically I was good. Just gave everything I had until the checkered flag. At the end maybe I had a little more speed than some guys and I think in the last three laps I passed many guys and finished fifth. So, it was really good. I did nothing crazy. I just gave everything I had.”

Watch for Ferrandis to position himself better off the start and finally put together a ride that shows just how damn fast he has been all year! -Kendra

The (Backwards) Layout

There might not look to be many changes to the track from Saturday’s race to today, well that’s because there are not a ton of differences to spot right away. But the big change to the track will be the flow of the racing. On Saturday, a left-hand first turn led riders straight down the homestretch of the speedway and into the finish line jump. Today, while the first turn and finish line jump remain in the same location, riders will exit the first turn, have five small jumps and then cut left in order to create a backwards flow to the track. Despite the weather conditions, Saturday’s layout provided us with some great racing. Will this similar, but backwards, layout do the same? -Kendra