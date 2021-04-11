“It was a really good race for me, everything went well,” said Sexton, who took second. “Obviously Aaron went down, unfortunately for him. I was just putting in solid laps. I couldn’t tell if it was Eli [Tomac] or Jason Anderson behind me because they were wearing similar gear. I was really struggling in the first set of whoops, that was costing me a lot of time. I was good on one half of the track but Eli was catching me at the front. Then Eli really dropped the hammer and sucked up right to my rear wheel. I feel like I had a decent amount of energy left, and I feel like I was riding really well. With Cade [Clason], I tried to jump inside of him really quick because I knew Eli was right there, and the next corner you’re pretty vulnerable to getting block passed. I wanted to get through those two corners pretty quick. Actually, the lap before that, my mechanic Jade put on the board 'two laps to go.' I thought I saw the white flag, so then I thought the race was over! Then I saw Eli keep going, and I was like 'Uh oh.' I saw Eli jump the next jump and I rolled it. So, it wasn’t the best ending, but it’s still my first 450 podium. Looking forward to Tuesday and trying to keep this train going.”

Tomac was a distant fourth at one point and had to work his way past Webb, the downed Plessinger, and Sexton to net the win.

“Aaron was pretty far out and I was pretty nervous, I didn’t know if we were going to end up catching him,” said Tomac. “Once he went down there was a little extra hope. I feel like I was getting better as the race went on. I found a better line in the whoops. That gave me the hope to push to the end. I was happy with everything, motorcycle-wise, and it turned out to be one hell of a track at the end.”

Webb took third, good in a way because his main title rival, Ken Roczen, struggled throughout and took ninth. But Webb wasn’t happy with his own riding.

“I wasn’t pumped with that ride," Webb said. "I got a good start like I needed and was put in a really good situation. Plessinger was riding really well out front and he had that mistake so I got into the lead but I just didn’t execute. Guys got around me and pulled away, definitely not the best race for me but to able to leave on the podium is a huge relief, and to gain points is always good on your bad days.”

Jason Anderson was, as he would say, “ripping” through the day, topping the lap charts in the sole practice session, and then winning his heat race. His start in the main was so-so, so he never mixed it up with the Tomac/Sexton/Plessinger/Webb front pack. He was the best of the rest, though, outlasting a big battle with about six other riders to net fourth. Apparently, he did it despite a shift lever problem.

“Atlanta one was a good day for the most part,” Anderson said in a Rockstar Energy Husqvarna team statement. “I qualified P1 in practice and went into the heat race and got first. In the main event, I got a little tangled up in the first corner and ripped my shifter off but I was able to get into third, manage my race and still get fourth so it was pretty good.”

Dylan Ferrandis. Wow. It was yet another “Great Ferrandis ride you won’t see on TV.” The Monster Energy/Star Racing Yamaha rookie got caught up in the first turn, completed lap one in 15th, circulated in tenth for a while, and then logged an amazing charge late in the race to pass Roczen, Joey Savatgy, Marvin Musquin, Malcolm Stewart, and Plessinger to take fifth. His mastery of the very difficult whoop section was a key to his charge.