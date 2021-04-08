Race Tech’s Paul Thede wanted to get his son Brandon back out on a bike, so he thought he’d look into a bike they could ride on the trail, street, and even the occasional vet moto track. Brandon hadn’t ridden motocross in years, so he needed a bike he could cruise around on with his dad but also connect some pavement with some dirt roads. Paul purchased a used 2019 KTM 350 EXC-F because the 350 simply weighs less than a 450 and is less intimidating. However, once Paul and Brandon received the bike, they quickly found out how slow the stock 350 off-road bikes are, so they wanted to get some power back while maintaining the friendly 350 character.

Build: Paul Thede

Photos/Video: Kellen Brauer

Text: Kris Keefer

Products Used:

Race Tech

Suspension: Re-sprung, Re-valved, and Lowered. Forks Anodized Black.

Engine: Race Tech Head, Five-Angle Valve Job, Cylinder Deck, ECU Mapping

racetech.com

FMF

4.1 Slip-on Exhaust

fmfracing.com

Works Connection

Elite Cutch Perch/Lever, Brake Caps, Engine Plugs, Oil Fill Cover, Titanium Pro Pegs Footpegs, Oil Fill Plugs, Oil Filter Cover, Steering Stem Nut

worksconnection.com

Black Diamond MX

Full Custom Graphics Kit

blackdiamondmx.com

Guts Racing

Winged Seat

gutsracing.com

Dunlop

MX53 Tires

(Rear: 120/80-18)

(Front: 80/100-21)

dunlopmotorcycletires.com

Renthal

996 Fatbar, Medium Half Waffle Grips, R3-3 Chain, 14/50 Gearing

renthal.com

Vortex Ignitions

ECU

vortexcdi.com