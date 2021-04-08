Racer X Films: 2019 KTM 350 EXC-F Garage Build
Race Tech’s Paul Thede wanted to get his son Brandon back out on a bike, so he thought he’d look into a bike they could ride on the trail, street, and even the occasional vet moto track. Brandon hadn’t ridden motocross in years, so he needed a bike he could cruise around on with his dad but also connect some pavement with some dirt roads. Paul purchased a used 2019 KTM 350 EXC-F because the 350 simply weighs less than a 450 and is less intimidating. However, once Paul and Brandon received the bike, they quickly found out how slow the stock 350 off-road bikes are, so they wanted to get some power back while maintaining the friendly 350 character.
Build: Paul Thede
Photos/Video: Kellen Brauer
Text: Kris Keefer
Products Used:
Race Tech
Suspension: Re-sprung, Re-valved, and Lowered. Forks Anodized Black.
Engine: Race Tech Head, Five-Angle Valve Job, Cylinder Deck, ECU Mapping
FMF
4.1 Slip-on Exhaust
Works Connection
Elite Cutch Perch/Lever, Brake Caps, Engine Plugs, Oil Fill Cover, Titanium Pro Pegs Footpegs, Oil Fill Plugs, Oil Filter Cover, Steering Stem Nut
Black Diamond MX
Full Custom Graphics Kit
Guts Racing
Winged Seat
Dunlop
MX53 Tires
(Rear: 120/80-18)
(Front: 80/100-21)
Renthal
996 Fatbar, Medium Half Waffle Grips, R3-3 Chain, 14/50 Gearing
Vortex Ignitions
ECU
ABOUT DECAL WORKS
Founded in 1989 by Ron and Janeen Joynt, DeCal Works has been the industry leader in pre-printed decals and custom graphics for 30 years. With a passion for racing and innovation, DeCal Works has, since its early days, focused its attention on high-quality products with great customer service.