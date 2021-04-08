Results Archive
Racer X Films: 2019 KTM 350 EXC-F Garage Build

April 8, 2021 2:00pm | by:

Race Tech’s Paul Thede wanted to get his son Brandon back out on a bike, so he thought he’d look into a bike they could ride on the trail, street, and even the occasional vet moto track. Brandon hadn’t ridden motocross in years, so he needed a bike he could cruise around on with his dad but also connect some pavement with some dirt roads. Paul purchased a used 2019 KTM 350 EXC-F because the 350 simply weighs less than a 450 and is less intimidating. However, once Paul and Brandon received the bike, they quickly found out how slow the stock 350 off-road bikes are, so they wanted to get some power back while maintaining the friendly 350 character.

Build: Paul Thede

Photos/Video: Kellen Brauer

Text: Kris Keefer

Products Used:

Race Tech

Suspension: Re-sprung, Re-valved, and Lowered. Forks Anodized Black.

Engine: Race Tech Head, Five-Angle Valve Job, Cylinder Deck, ECU Mapping

racetech.com

 

FMF

4.1 Slip-on Exhaust

fmfracing.com

 

Works Connection

Elite Cutch Perch/Lever, Brake Caps, Engine Plugs, Oil Fill Cover, Titanium Pro Pegs Footpegs, Oil Fill Plugs, Oil Filter Cover, Steering Stem Nut

worksconnection.com

 

Black Diamond MX

Full Custom Graphics Kit

blackdiamondmx.com

 

Guts Racing

Winged Seat

gutsracing.com

 

Dunlop

MX53 Tires

(Rear: 120/80-18)

(Front: 80/100-21)

dunlopmotorcycletires.com

 

Renthal

996 Fatbar, Medium Half Waffle Grips, R3-3 Chain, 14/50 Gearing

renthal.com

 

Vortex Ignitions

ECU

vortexcdi.com

  • IMG_6917 Kellen Brauer
  • IMG_6914 Kellen Brauer
  • IMG_6911 Kellen Brauer
  • IMG_6974 Kellen Brauer
  • IMG_6984 Kellen Brauer
  • IMG_6928 Kellen Brauer
  • IMG_6940 Kellen Brauer
  • IMG_6915 Kellen Brauer
  • IMG_6948 Kellen Brauer
  • IMG_6946 Kellen Brauer
  • IMG_6927 Kellen Brauer
  • IMG_6954 Kellen Brauer

