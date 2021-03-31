The third 2021 issue of monthly motorcycle sport magazine with some of the best interviews, features and Blogs from the heart of MotoGP, MXGP, AMA Motocross/Supercross and WorldSBK as well as tests and reviews of bikes and products from the motorcycling industry.

In OTOR #209

Storm In The Desert

MotoGP Launcher! Photo spreads, blogs, & reactions from the first of 19 rounds in 2021 MotoGP at Qatar & a story on the history of the Honda NSR500.

Testing Times: MXGP

We speak to four factory riders about the work, the schedule, and the difficulties of unseen and usually mysterious testing processes for Grand Prix.

Lovely Nakedness: MT-09

Yamaha have swung a chisel at their leading naked bike in an effort to keep near the top of a crowded and competitive market. We bare all to see what the 2021 version brings.

Cool Kids & SX

We ride one of the most distinctive learner/city bikes in the Husqvarna Svartpilen 125 and also highlight the last gallery of supercross images and insight as the series rushes to an end.