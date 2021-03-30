MotoSport.com Continues Partnership with Pro Motocross for 2021 Season

Founded in 1999, MotoSport.com’s support of Pro Motocross dates back to 2014, and through its involvement with some of the sport’s most recognizable and influential names, as well as motocross events of all kinds, it stands at the forefront of the online retail space. As a leader and pioneer in the fastest-growing retail segment of the motocross and greater powersports industry, MotoSport’s impact on the sport is undeniable and its relationship with the championship is a natural fit.

“With a team that consists of enthusiasts, former pros, and diehard race fans, MotoSport.com personifies everything that the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship and the sport of motocross represents,” said Scott Huddleston, Senior Vice President and General Manager of MotoSport.com. “Our collective excitement fuels our commitment to providing our customers with the deepest resources and best buying experience, and our partnership with Pro Motocross is an extension of that passion. With its storied legacy, this championship serves as the pinnacle of the sport and continues to provide an ideal platform to showcase our brand, connect our gearheads to consumers, and serve as a leader of the industry by giving back to the sport.”

The 2021 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship will once again consist of a 12-round schedule, beginning on Memorial Day Weekend with the season-opening Fox Raceway I National on May 29 from Southern California’s Fox Raceway. The summer season will bring the world’s best riders to 10 different states, including returns to many of American motocross’ most storied venues, concluding on September 11 with the sport’s oldest event, the Hangtown Motocross Classic in Sacramento, California.

For information about the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship, please visit ProMotocross.com and be sure to follow all of the Pro Motocross social media channels for exclusive content and additional information on the latest news: