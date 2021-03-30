Results Archive
Supercross
Arlington 2
450SX Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Ken Roczen
250SX West Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Jalek Swoll
  3. Kyle Peters
Supercross
Arlington 3
450SX Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Eli Tomac
250SX West Results
  1. Justin Cooper
  2. Cameron McAdoo
  3. Seth Hammaker
GNCC
Camp Coker Bullet
Overall Results
  1. Steward Baylor
  2. Josh Strang
  3. Jonathan Girroir
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Lyndon Snodgrass
  3. Craig Delong
Redux: Starts Until First 250SX Win

Redux Starts Until First 250SX Win

March 30, 2021 4:30pm
by:

Almost exactly two years ago, we ran an article that looked at how many starts it took for riders to earn their maiden main event win in the 250SX Class of Monster Energy AMA Supercross. Back then, Dylan Ferrandis had just won his first 250SX main event at the 2019 Seattle Supercross, and two months earlier his teammate Colt Nichols earned his maiden win at the season opener. Since we posted the story in March 2019 there have been seven new first-time winners since so we figured it was time for an update.

Through the first 12 rounds of the 2021 season, there have been four new first-time winners (Cameron McAdoo, Seth Hammaker, Jett and Hunter Lawrence). The last time we saw four different first-time winners in one season was in 2016, when Joey Savatgy, Christian Craig, Aaron Plessinger, and Shane McElrath all earned the first main event wins of their respective careers.

  • Jett Lawrence Align Media
  • Cameron McAdoo Align Media
  • Seth Hammaker Align Media
  • Hunter Lawrence Align Media

Of the seven different riders to win a 250SX main event since Ferrandis, four of them earned their win after their tenth start (Sexton, Cooper, Marchbanks, and McAdoo). Hammaker and the Lawrence brothers earned their first win prior to starting their tenth career main event. Just like we did back in 2019, we’re looking at each rider who has captured a first 250SX main event win since 2009 and the number of starts it took them to capture that win.

Results are taken from the Racer X Vault and include the first 12 races of 2021 through the Arlington 3 Supercross.

Starts Until First 250SX Main Event Win (Since 2009)

*Denotes an active rider in 250SX.
** Denotes Ryan Sipes is always active in every series
RiderFirst Win Came in Main Event Start #Date of First 250SX WinCareer 250SX Wins
Adam Cianciarulo1Dallas - 2/15/201410
Seth Hammaker3Arlington 1 - March 13, 20211*
Justin Barcia4Toronto - 3/13/201011
Blake Baggett5Arlington - 3/20/20104
Blake Wharton5St. Louis - 3/21/20093
Eli Tomac6San Diego - 2/19/201112
Hunter Lawrence6Arlington 2 - March 16, 20211*
Jett Lawrence8Houston 2 - 1/19/20212*
Dean Wilson9Atlanta - 2/26/20118
Austin Forkner10Tampa - 2/24/201811*
Ken Roczen10Las Vegas - 5/7/20115
Justin Hill11San Diego - 2/8/20147
Justin Cooper11Anaheim 1 - 1/4/20203*
Cooper Webb12Phoenix - 1/10/201511
Jeremy Martin13Las Vegas - 5/3/20146*
Aaron Plessinger14Indianapolis - 4/9/20166
Garrett Marchbanks14Daytona - 3/7/20201*
Justin Bogle15Toronto - 3/22/20143
Cole Seely15Los Angeles - 1/22/20115
Christian Craig16Glendale - 2/6/20163*
Jessy Nelson17Anaheim 1 - 3/5/20151
Jordon Smith17Detroit - 3/25/20173*
Marvin Musquin18Daytona - 3/9/201310
Broc Tickle18Seattle - 4/24/20102
Chase Sexton18East Rutherford 4/27/20196
Dylan Ferrandis19Seattle - 3/23/20196
Colt Nichols22Anaheim 1 - 1/5/20194*
Joey Savatgy22Oakland - 1/30/20165
Darryn Durham23New Orleans - 4/14/20121
Jason Anderson23Salt Lake City - 4/27/20135
Cameron McAdoo26Daytona - 3/6/20211*
Shane McElrath29Anaheim 1 - 1/7/20179
Tyler Bowers32Las Vegas - 5/4/20131
Wil Hahn34Atlanta - 2/23/20132
Ryan Sipes40Indianapolis - 3/12/20113**
Malcolm Stewart40Oakland - 1/24/20153
Zach Osborne52Atlanta - 2/25/20177
Martin Davalos62Atlanta - 2/22/20145

And earlier this month, Clinton Fowler posted a feature on PulpMX.com about how these rookies compare to the top ten all-time winningest SX riders. So if you’re interested in the comparison, go read Fowler’s Advanced Analytics: First Time 250 Winners.

