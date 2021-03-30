Of the seven different riders to win a 250SX main event since Ferrandis, four of them earned their win after their tenth start (Sexton, Cooper, Marchbanks, and McAdoo). Hammaker and the Lawrence brothers earned their first win prior to starting their tenth career main event. Just like we did back in 2019, we’re looking at each rider who has captured a first 250SX main event win since 2009 and the number of starts it took them to capture that win.

Results are taken from the Racer X Vault and include the first 12 races of 2021 through the Arlington 3 Supercross.

Starts Until First 250SX Main Event Win (Since 2009)

And earlier this month, Clinton Fowler posted a feature on PulpMX.com about how these rookies compare to the top ten all-time winningest SX riders. So if you’re interested in the comparison, go read Fowler’s Advanced Analytics: First Time 250 Winners.