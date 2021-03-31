South Carolina’s Moree’s Sportsman’s Preserve would play host to the fourth round of the 2021 Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing season, the Camp Coker Bullet GNCC. In addition to the numerous shooting and hunting activities, Moree’s Sportsman’s Preserve is also home to the Camp Coker Motocross facility, which was a legendary track in the Carolina’s that closed its doors over a dozen years ago but still exists on the property. The facility has quickly become a racer and fan favorite since it’s addition to the series in 2016, and this year it produced some of the tightest racing of the season. Here are a few things we learned at the Camp Coker Bullet GNCC.

This Facility Rocks!

As mentioned, Moree’s Sportsman’s Preserve plays host to the Camp Coker Bullet GNCC and this place is a beautiful piece of property. Numerous ponds are scattered throughout the facility and all of which offer great off-track opportunities. Whether it’s fishing for fun, fishing in Saturday night’s GNCC Fishing Tournament, swimming, or just hanging out by the water, there are plenty of ponds for everyone to enjoy. Also, if you pay a visit to the facility when there’s not an event going on, they offer up one of the best Sporting Clay courses you can find.

In the motorcycle world, the facility is actually best known for the Camp Coker Motocross track that used to play host to numerous motocross events for many years. From AMA D-29 Motocross events to Loretta Lynn’s qualifiers, ATVMX, and even more, the track held a legendary reputation for many years. Hank Moree, whose family owns the facility, was a legendary mini racer in the early days of Loretta Lynn’s and was an early Team Green rider. Hank still rides for fun, and after the facility has now hosted a GNCC event for the past six seasons it looks as if it’s given Hank a bit of motivation to breathe life back in the Camp Coker Motocross track.

Hank actually shared on Facebook that there seems to be some plans in place to open the track back up in the near future. Time will tell exactly what this all entails, but everything is still there just waiting to be revamped. All the jumps, the starting gate, the announcers tower and more are all still in place just like they were when the last race was ran there a dozen or so years ago. This could be cool to see as even Travis Pastrana said that Camp Coker was one of his all-time favorite places he’s raced!